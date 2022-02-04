Vicky Phelan reveals she is to undergo radiation treatment for spinal tumour

Vicky Phelan is set to undergo radiation treatment in the coming weeks.

Addressing her followers on social media today, Ms Phelan said she will begin the treatment to relieve pain from a tumour that is growing on her spine.

In a post on Instagram, she said: "I just want to update you all on where I'm at with my medical situation. I had a consultation this morning with my radiation oncologist about having some radiotherapy on my spine to deal with an existing tumour that is now growing into my spine and causing me quite a lot of pain.

"And so, after a long chat, I have decided that I am going to go ahead and have the radiotherapy. I am just so relieved that there is something that can be done to relieve the pain."

The activist who exposed the CervicalCheck scandal is originally from Mooncoin Co. Kilkenny, and was awarded the Freedom of her adopted Limerick this week.

She said she will undergo two weeks of treatment which will unfortunately overlap with her husband and son’s birthdays, but they will all celebrate together afterwards.

“Unfortunately, this course of treatment will be coinciding with both my son's and my husband, Jim's birthdays which take place on February 26 and 24 respectively. But I feel it will be worth the short-term pain of being sick for 2-3 weeks for the long term gain of being in relatively little pain and being more mobile afterwards,” she said.

"We might book a few days away when I am feeling better to celebrate properly."

Ms Phelan thanked all those who have supported her throughout her journey.

"Finally, I would just like to again take this opportunity to thank all of you my followers, the people of Limerick, Kilkenny, Ireland and further afield for your support,” she said.

"I honestly don't know what I would do without it. It has been like medicine for my soul. So thank you all.”