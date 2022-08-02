Vicky Phelan reunites with brother for the 'last time' before he returns home to New Zealand

Vicky Phelan has reunited with her brother Robbie for the ‘last time’ before he is set to return home to New Zealand.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared that she spent a ‘fabulous’ weekend at her holiday home in Co Clare making memories with her family.

“The end of a fabulous bank holiday weekend spent with some of my favourite people in the world - my BFF @susanmcfe, my brother @robbiekelly007 his fiancee @fionav1 and of course Jim and my kids,” she said, sharing a carousel of photographs from the weekend.

“We spent the weekend at my holiday home in County Clare and did what everyone does on holidays - read books and eat out.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Vicky shared that the group dined at Armada hotel in Spanish Point.

“I cannot recommend the food at the Armada hotel highly enough. The quality is ALWAYS excellent and the service likewise. Thanks to Tony and to @johnjohnburke for looking after us, as always.”

Read More

“In between meals, the boys played some golf while the girls sat outside on my new garden furniture reading or chatting (aka bitching).”

“We walked Doughmore beach and Darragh and Robbie found loads of golf balls and we even got in a sea swim yesterday at Spanish Point (well obviously not me but everyone else but me...and Fiona) The weather was simply glorious yesterday,” she added.

“It was an AMAZING weekend.”

“I have banked more wonderful memories which is so important because it was my last time spending time with my brother Robbie before he heads back 'home' to New Zealand next week,” she added.

The 48-year-old was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, and was told in 2017 that it’s terminal.

In November 2021, Phelan decided to stop chemotherapy and instead wanted to focus on making memories with her family.