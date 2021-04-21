Vicky Phelan gets go-ahead to travel home from US to see her children this summer

Vicky Phelan has been told she can travel back from the US, where she is receiving experimental cancer treatment, for at least a month this summer.

Announcing the news on her Instagram, Vicky said, “I really, really needed to hear that today. I have been struggling over the past 2-3 weeks because I could not see an end in sight or countdown to a specific date in the future when I would see my kids again.

“At least now I know that I will be heading home sometime in July which is only nine weeks away. I can DO that."

The women’s health activist whose landmark legal case blew the lid off the CervicalCheck scandal, travelled to the US in January in a bid to prolong her life. The Kilkenny native, who lives in Limerick, is on a medical trial for the drug Pembro 2.0 to treat her cervical cancer.

Ms Phelan, who has two children, Amelia and Darragh, said: "I was so nervous, and I was afraid he would say, 'well maybe at the end of the summer.' That would really have floored me because I don't think I could last that long without seeing my kids."

"I am missing the kids so much and missing home. You know, I think the smallest thing would literally drive me over the edge. So, even today now when I was talking to my oncologist, the minute I started talking about wanting to go home to my kids, I started crying."

Speaking on TodayFM Vicky said her trip abroad has been “a bit of a rollercoaster – I’m here now over three months, it’s getting harder to be away from the kids”.

Vicky admitted she was “starting to panic” about getting her husband Jim and two kids over to the US because covid-19 regulations are “so strict”.

Vicky had started the process of acquiring Visas for her family to travel over but then stopped.

“I don’t want to be disappointed, and I know if I got to the point of applying for their Visas and I was refused I’d be devastated, and I don’t think I could take it at the moment.

“It’s hard enough not seeing them for then to be told no they can’t come over; I think that would break me altogether”, she said on Dermot and Dave.

Since mandatory quarantine has been lifted for vaccinated people, Ms Phelan said coming home for a month in the summer is the “easiest” thing to do.

However, she said being on her own in the States has been an “advantage” .

The campaigner said she is “definitely better” at self-care while on her own - “and that been great for me”.

She added that receiving her Covid-19 vaccine was “massive – it’s given me a bit more freedom”.

Ms Phelan worried that if she had caught covid then she would be taken off her trial, but she says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine hasn’t given her any problems.

“The birth control pill for women is a much higher risk of getting a blood clot – women take that risk, and nobody talks about that and here we are with what 6 people out of 7 million, it’s madness,” she said.

Online Editors