Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has been named in BBC's list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2018.

Vicky Phelan features on BBC list of 100 'inspiring and influential women'

The mother-of-two came to national prominence this year for exposing the CervicalCheck screening scandal after discovering she and hundreds of other women were not told they had been given incorrect smear test results.

The BBC's list includes women from more than 60 countries, including leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes.

Ms Phelan featured at number 75 on the list.

The Limerick woman was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and launched a High Court action over her 2011 smear result which showed no abnormalities.

She settled the case in April this year for €2.5 million against Clinical Pathology Laboratories Inc, Austin, Texas, which made the settlement without admission of liability.

