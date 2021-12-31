Vicky Phelan delighted to be reunited with her brother who lives abroad over Christmas

Vicky Phelan has just returned home after a family break which saw her enjoying the company of her brother and his fiancée who live in New Zealand.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “Just home after a fantastic few days down in our holiday home in Doonbeg where we had a small number of very important visitors.”

She said her brother Robbie and his fiancée Fiona landed home from New Zealand after three years, much to everyone’s delight.

They had a ‘fabulous’ meal at the Armada Hotel at Spanish Point, which Vicky described as ‘a regular haunt’ when she is down in West Clare.

"My parents came up then for a few nights, and we ended our break away in West Clare with a long walk on my favourite beach, Doughmore Bay.

"Settling in now for the night that’s in it, New Year’s Eve, with three of my favourite humans – my two children and Jim. Like everyone, I am looking forward to a better year in 2022 for ALL of us, a year where we will hopefully get a handle on Covid and get back to living… really living our lives."

She signed off by wishing Happy New Year to everyone.

On December 21, it emerged that Ms Phelan will receive the Freedom of Limerick in 2022 after unanimous agreement of Mayor Daniel Butler’s nomination at a special meeting of Limerick City and County Council. It is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by the council.

Cllr Butler described Ms Phelan as “an inspiration” who has faced and continues to face her health challenges head-on, with a drive and a determination that has garnered the respect and admiration of all.



