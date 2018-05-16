Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap to share personal cervical cancer scandal stories before special sitting of PAC

Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap will both tell their personal stories before a special sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this evening.

PAC chairman, Seán Fleming, said it was "important that the Dáil hear directly from those affected in this scandal".

As a result, both PAC and the Oireachtas Health Committee held separate hearings into the scandal today. Meanwhile, politicians are battling each other for a central role in the CervicalCheck scandal despite concerns being raised by the doctor brought in to carry out an independent inquiry that they are getting in his way.

Vicky Phelan arriving for the Public Accounts Committee Meeting. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The two Oireachtas committees are at odds over access to documentation and personnel linked to the controversy which saw information on a smear test audit being withheld from women. The row broke after as it emerged Dr Gabriel Scally has written to the Department of Health revealing he has already run into "some problems" with his inquiry. The UK doctor complained that key individuals needed for him to complete his work are preoccupied preparing for public grillings by the Oireachtas Health Committee and the Public Accountants Committee (PAC).

Vicky Phelan. Photo: Fergal Phillips

However, the two committees have no intention of backing away from their own investigations. Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, a member of the PAC, said: "Just because there is a scoping inquiry doesn't mean that the shutters come down on questions that we should legitimately ask."

Irene Teap and husband Stephen try on wigs after her hair fell out

In his letter to the department, Dr Scally raised concerns about the "fevered atmosphere" in which he is operating. "It is apparent to me that some key individuals and organisations are being distracted by the necessity of preparing to appear before committees and answering questions on very specific aspects of the substantial system failure that has led to such genuine concern and heartbreak," he said.

