Vicky Phelan and 221+ group announce Health Minister has agreed to pause CervicalCheck tribunal

Campaigner Vicky Phelan has announced that after a meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly he has agreed to pause the establishment of the CervicalCheck tribunal due to take place next week.

Ms Phelan, along with the 221+ group, vented their frustrations last week after the minister brought a memo to Cabinet saying that the Tribunal first announced in 2018 to investigate negligence in the State’s cervical cancer screening programme would be set up in the next week.

She said the minister's decision to not afford the women and families affected time to respond before the tribunal began was “like a slap in the face”.

Six weeks ago the 221+ group met with Minister Donnelly on Zoom to discuss the proposed tribunal, but she said that his response has been “a flat rejection” of all their concerns.

One of the concerns is that the group is asking for a non-adversarial route to be found for the tribunal. This would mean that the women would not be obliged to fight the labs.

The Health Minister met with the group after they publicly vented their frustration with the continuation of the tribunal, and Ms Phelan announced tonight that he agreed to put it on pause.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Following a number of meetings over the weekend with Min for Health @DonnellyStephen and his team in @roinnslainte we have made progress on issues that we raised.

"The Minister has agreed to pause the establishment of the Tribunal while we consult with members of the @221plus."

The 221+ group also took to Twitter to share the positive news, writing: "We are in continuing discussion with Minister @DonnellyStephen and Department of Health on issues we raised last week about the establishment of the CervicalCheck Tribunal. Progress has been made in recent days which we will communicate to members when we get further details.

"We note and appreciate the Minister’s decision to pause the establishment of the Tribunal for a number of days which allows some space for 221 members to consider the changes proposed."

Last week, after saying that the groups concerns were "flat out rejected" by government, terminally ill Ms Phelan asked “Why is it so hard to do what’s right for women who have already been failed by the State?”

She added that the tribunal the government had proposed does not have “women and families at its heart”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, she continued: “There’s a lot wrong with the governments plan. It’s exactly a year since the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar issued an apology to the women and that was a momentous day for us, we felt it marked the beginning of a healing process for many of us, we felt heard.

“Unfortunately, this week when we read the letter from Minister Donnelly we felt anything but heard.

“We were led to believe that with the tribunal it was for the needs of our members and not for the needs of the HSE and the labs that are to come first in the governments response to the wrongs and the injuries on our members.

“We do not understand why the minister isn't working with us to make the tribunal something that our members might engage with.”

Ms Phelan added that if the minister does not engage with the members that they will be encouraged not to take part in the tribunal.

Online Editors