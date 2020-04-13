'Vibrant young woman' killed in freak accident

A RESPECTED cafe owner died in a freak accident when her car apparently rolled forward and fatally struck her outside her Carlow home.

Tributes have poured in to outgoing and vivacious cafe owner Fíona Whelan (35) who was killed last weekend in a tragic accident outside her Hacketstown residence.

Gardaí have indicated that the young woman died after being involved in a freak accident outside her house at 3.20pm on Saturday.

Her car, which was switched off, inexplicably rolled forward as she stood in front of it and inflicted fatal injuries. The incident is being treated as a "tragic accident."

Ms Whelan was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital where a full post mortem examination will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist.

The vehicle has been removed for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing. Ms Whelan of Rathnagrew ran the popular Perch Cafe in Baltinglass, Wicklow.

Local infomation page, Baltinglass Matters, posted a statement on Facebook. They hailed Fiona as a "very special person" who was "known, respected and appreciated by people in the area."

"The unexpected loss of such a vibrant young woman has left us stunned." Ms Whelan packed a full career in hospitality and catering into her short life.

She started work at just 16 years in Germaine's in Baltinglass and later worked for some years in Bia Blasta. Then she got the opportunity to run her own business, taking a short lease of D’Lish in Tinahely. After that she returned to Baltinglass to manage The Perch Café and more recently she leased the business to run it as her own.

"She was an excellent businesswoman with a positive attitude towards enhancing the community in general."

"Far from seeing other catering outlets as competition, she believed that mutual support benefited all."

"Many people can testify to her quiet generosity, advice and support, and her caring nature. Baltinglass Fair Trade+ is one organisation that very much appreciated her help, but her kindness to individuals trickled through the community."

On March 15, Ms Whelan had a meeting with her staff and they jointly agreed that The Perch should close during the pandemic for the wellbeing of all.

"She especially took into account her staff members’ families and their safety. She opened to serve coffee on just one Saturday since then. With her innate optimism, she was looking forward to getting back to normal once the crisis had passed."

"Our Fiona was a hard worker and a talented baker. Her trademark was that sunny disposition that made every day brighter. She loved the people in her life but she also had a special place in her heart for her dogs. It’s hard to believe that this has happened."

"We can only direct some of the positivity she possessed towards Michael, her parents Mary and Jimmy, her siblings Siobhán and Declan, her nephew Jack, her extended family, the kitchen and front-of-house staff of The Perch, and her huge circle of friends. The regular customers at The Perch are heartbroken too."

Hacketstown Community Group also expressed its shock at the passing of Ms Whelan. "The surrounding community were left saddened and numb upon hearing of the untimely passing of Fiona Whelan."

Knockannanna GAA in Co Wicklow has invited the local community to pay their own tribute to Fiona at the Holy Cross at the village crossroads.

"You can leave a Mass card or write a note for Mick and the Whelan family. We will have cards there for people to write their messages of support."

"People can leave flowers and everybody can bring a candle to represent your households support for Mick and the Whelan family at this difficult time."

"One person will light all the candles at 9pm for the next few nights to remember Fiona."

"We ask people to please adhere to social distancing rules when leaving your tribute . Unfortunately can we ask people to leave their candle,flowers and note and disperse .The Gardai want us to stress this is not a vigil and not to gather."

Meanwhile, Rathdangan Community Council also paid tribute to the businesswoman whom they described as being "a beautiful girl inside and out always had a beautiful beaming smile and friendly words for everyone who passed her way. A girl who had so much ambition and zest for life with a mighty big heart."

Funeral arrangements will be finalised in the coming days. Unfortunately the local community will be unable to turn out for the funeral arising out of a Covid 19 restrictions.

Ms Whelan is survived by her partner Michael Byrne, parents Mary and Jimmy, brother Declan, sister Siobhán, nephew Jack, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Online Editors