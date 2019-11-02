Vibrant, colourful, beautiful: Ana Kriegel as peers will remember her

Total silence fell as the unique portrait was unveiled at a special concert in her memory, with senior girls from the Dance LA school gathering around in an emotional performance, arms intertwined.

They danced to the words of Ed Sheeran's song, 'Photograph':

"We keep this love in a photograph,

We made these memories for ourselves,

Where our eyes are never closing,

Hearts are never broken,

And time's forever frozen still."

Afterwards, tears poured down the faces of many in the crowd, as they gave a standing ovation, applauding Ana's legacy, and the young dancers who celebrated her life, for a long time. It was an important point in the start of the healing process for the young people who had known and lived their lives alongside Ana.

And perhaps too, for Ana's grieving parents, Geraldine and Patric who were the special guests at the concert celebrating the life of their daughter at the GAA Centre in Confey, Leixlip.

In her victim impact statement read to court during the week, Geraldine spoke with heartbreaking love of her murdered daughter, and of her sorrow that she would never again see her dance "so elegantly".

Lyrical, jazz, modern and hip-hop - Ana relished dance in all its forms and together with music, it was one of the great loves of her life. She had been a vital part of the Dance LA group for seven years.

A giant concert full of glitz and glamour was something they had always planned to celebrate her life.

"We were just waiting for the right time," said Adele Dempsey, who runs the Dance LA academy with her sister, Lorna.

"You just felt helpless - she should be there with us," she said. Having taught Ana for many years, she described her as having 'a heart of gold'.

"She was always looking out for everybody else and was very good with the younger children. She was creative though quiet in her own way. The girls miss her," she said.

"The students wanted to give back something and obviously Ana loved singing and dancing so we wanted to perform for her but the funeral was not the time."

Adele choreographed the show, while Lorna directed and they pulled it all together in less than eight weeks.

There were songs from the beloved hit movie, 'The Greatest Showman' - one of Ana's favourites.

Amongst those who took part were singer Linda Martin, Eurovision singer Sarah McTernan and tenor Paul Byrom, while actor Johnny Ward of 'Fair City' was MC.

"We had a lot of help from colleagues in the industry - all it took was one phone call and everyone was on board straight away," said Adele.

"We tried our best to keep it upbeat and a real celebration of her life, with the girls in sparkle and colour. It was exactly as she would have wanted it. It was very healing and we said to the girls that they can express themselves as they wanted," she said.

"We told them that if you're upset it's OK and at some times during the rehearsals, it was very emotional. Sometimes we burst out and sometimes we didn't.

"But on the night, the emotion was there and the heart was really there and it was bouncing off the stage," said Adele.

The portrait was painted by Dublin artist Victoria Levins, with Adele revealing that she intends to get it framed and present it to Geraldine and Patric Kriegel as a precious memento of their beloved daughter.

Meanwhile, she revealed that the concert almost didn't go ahead at all because of an unfortunate power cut just before the doors opened.

"But I have a real Irish mammy who rang the ESB because she knew somebody in there and we begged, borrowed and promised the world and suddenly we were back," she laughed.

The money raised by the charity will go towards Turas Le Cheile and the Russian Irish Adoption Group's new network, ANA (Ana's Network for Adolescents) to help connect all Russian adopted children and teens living in this country.

Irish Independent