TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenage girl who died after becoming unwell at a Debs dance in Co Galway.

'Vibrant and talented' teenage girl Jessica Moore dies after becoming unwell at Debs dance

The 19 year old, who has been named locally as Jessica Moore from Loughrea in Co Galway, reported feeling unwell at the dance in Ballinasloe around 2am this morning at the hotel where the dance was taking place.

She was taken to Portiuncula Hospital but died a short time later.

A post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

Ms Moore was a student at St Raphael’s College in Loughrea, where a memorial for the young girl has been placed at the school in her memory.

Principal Paul Cafferky said that the school’s thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, but did not wish to comment any further.

When contacted by Independent.ie, a member of staff at Gullanes Hotel in Ballinasloe, where the tragedy happened, said they would not be making any comment at this time as there is an ongoing investigation.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Shane Curley said that it was a "terrible situation".

"I want to pass on my sincere condolences to her family. It is a huge shock for the commmunity."

Other local sources have described the young woman as a "vibrant and talented girl" who was well-known in the town.

"Everyone has been left reeling. It's heartbreaking," said a local resident.

"She was so talented. She was popular and well-liked."

Independent councillor for Loughrea Geraldine Donohoe said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time It's a terrible tragedy, the family need the time and space to come to terms with their loss."

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the young woman’s death.

Ms Moore's funeral will be held on Thursday at 1pm in St Patrick’s Church Bullaun, she will then be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

