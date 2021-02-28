Vials stored in wrong fridge had to be dumped

More than 100 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had to be dumped last month because they were incorrectly stored in a public nursing home in Wicklow.

The vaccinations of the 102 residents and staff were put in jeopardy after 17 vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were placed in the wrong fridge.

The vials contained 102 doses of vaccine that were to be administered to residents and staff of a community nursing home operated by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

According to health sources, emergency replacement vaccine supplies were delivered to the nursing home on the same day and vaccinations continued as planned. The nursing home has not been identified, but the HSE confirmed the incident on Friday.

It is the latest vaccine mishap to strike the vaccine roll-out programme. The Sunday Independent previously revealed how three vaccine vials were discarded at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin because they were leaking.

In another incident, 130 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were discarded after they were stored at an incorrect temperature at a nursing home in Meath.

The HSE confirmed that 22 vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were "incorrectly stored and the appropriate cold chain was not in place", which meant the vials could not be used.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said: "A number of vials of Covid-19 Comirnaty [Pfizer-BioNTech] vaccine, which were delivered to a nursing home in Community Healthcare East in mid-January, were incorrectly stored immediately following delivery and thus the appropriate cold chain was not in place. It was, therefore, necessary to discard the vials concerned."

She said vials were delivered to the nursing home "and unfortunately it was necessary to discard all 17 in order to ensure the safety of residents and staff".

Community Healthcare East arranged a replacement supply of vaccine and eligible residents and staff of the nursing home were vaccinated on the same day as per the original plan. The HSE said it provided "appropriate refresher training and guidance" after the incident.

Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine requires stringent storage and transport conditions. It must be stored in an ultra-cold freezer at temperatures between minus 80 and minus 60 degrees and shipped in ultra-cold containers.

However, Pfizer-BioNTech recently announced that the vaccine no longer requires ultra-cold temperatures, freeing up the vaccine for widespread distribution to GPs and pharmacies.

