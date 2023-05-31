Vhi Women's Mini Marathon: Last minute training tips and advice for Sunday's run

Dearbhla Toal is the Vhi training ambassador for the 2023 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

With the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon taking place this Bank Holiday Sunday, Vhi’s training ambassador Dearbhla Toal has some handy hints for all the women out there taking part.

Dearbhla’s top three tips for the week ahead are:

Get some rest/good sleep for the next few days,

Continue to eat nutritious meals so you have the energy ahead of Sunday

Wind down your training plan so that you are ready to give it your all.

The hard work is done, don't burn yourself out before the start line!

She advises anyone who hasn’t been training that much for the event to manage their expectations.

This is a highly inclusive fun event, if you feel you are unable to run then jog it on the day, if you feel you are unable to jog then walk it.

There will be a mix of all levels on the day so everyone is welcome no matter what. The key is to enjoy the experience. It's going to be a fantastic occasion.

On the morning of the Mini Marathon, don’t forget to get a nutritious breakfast, keep yourself hydrated and relax, and save your energy for the fun ahead!

One thing Dearbhla recommends is not to wear new running shoes for the first time on the day.

Her advice would be to wear them a few times before the event at least.

This way your feet will get used to the new shoes and if there are any concerns or issues with the shoes you will know ahead of time.

Finally, she says that her number one piece of advice is to have fun and enjoy yourself. It is such an uplifting high energy event to take part in.

Take your time, pace yourself and celebrate every milestone from 1km to 10km!

