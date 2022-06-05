Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon 2022: Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of over 20,000 participants in Dublin

Participants in the 2022 Vhi Womens Mini Marathon in Dublin. 20,000 women from all over the country took to the streets of Dublin to run, walk and jog the 10km route, raising much needed funds for hundreds of charities around the country. www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

After two years of virtual events, the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon was back with a bang just in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Over 20,000 women braved the rain to turn out in force for what has for many years been the biggest female-only event in the world, many running or walking to raise vital funds for multiple charities across Ireland.

Since the event began in 1983, €226m has been raised for charities, and women participating in the event can pick any charity they want to fundraise for.

The race began at Fitzwilliam Street Upper, with the finish line on Lower Baggot Street.

The 2022 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon was won by Aoife Kilgallon from Sligo A.C. in a time of 33:07.

Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill from Donore Harriers was second across the finish line in 33:07 , and her sister Ide Nic Dhomhnaill from Donore Harriers placed third in 33:26.

Shauna Bocquet from Craughwell, Galway won the Elite Wheelchair Category in a time of 28:29.

Niamh Delany from Laois won the Visually Impaired category in a time of 57:42.

And at its core, were a group of Mini Marathon royalty – a group of around 15 women who, come rain or come shine, have not missed a year since it began in 1983.

Angela McLoughlin – who will turn 80 years of age in January walked the race with her daughter Theresa O’Reilly – who has completed 30 mini marathons, and her daughter Michelle who has done 35.

Originally from Roscommon, Angela ran it for many years, having first become involved when working on the catering staff at Sligo General Hospital.

She was delighted to be back after the pandemic.

“It’s absolutely wonderful – I love the Dublin people – they give us great encouragement and the atmosphere is great,” she said.

Mary Lennon, Margaret McBride, Anne Quinn, Maeve Clarke, Breda Preston and Shelia Merne from Dublin were also delighted to be back running their 40th mini marathon.

All wore special tee-shirts saying “Class of ‘83”.

“There’s nothing like the atmosphere of the mini marathon – it’s so positive and uplifting,” said Mary.

“I don’t like starting in the rain but I don’t mind it once I get going,” said Sheila.

All kept their fitness regimes going throughout the pandemic and said it was what got them through the hardship of lockdowns.

The group always complete the mini marathon in aid of a different charity each year, with this year’s proceeds going towards Barrettstown and the Tallaght Cancer Support Group.

Roz Purcell, who is an ambassador for the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon and said what she was looking forward to most was “walking and running alongside people, chatting all the way and hearing their stories.”

Her pre-event breakfast was porridge with some nut butter. “It’s best to stick to what you always have and don’t try anything new on the day,” she revealed.

She doesn’t carry snacks – but she was already looking forward to treating herself at the end of the race.

“I’ve been taking a look around the food stalls in Merrion Square so I’ll be window shopping for a nice hot meal afterwards.”

David O’Leary, General Manager of the Women’s Mini Marathon said they were excited that we were able to return to the streets of Dublin for their 40th event and to be able to celebrate this special milestone with the women who continue to make the event the success it is.

“This event couldn’t happen without the support of the hundreds of volunteers who so generously give their time to help on the day, as well as the many community groups and charities who continue to support our event year after year. I would also like to thank our sponsors, and in particular our title sponsors Vhi, whose support is so important in making this event happen,” he said.

A full listing of the results will be published in a special supplement in the Irish Independent tomorrow on Monday, June 6.