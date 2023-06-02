VHI Mini Marathon: Race organisers share tips ahead of warm weather on race day

Over 20,000 women will take to the start line on Sunday, when temperatures are set to reach around 20 degrees.

More than 20,000 women will take to the start line on Sunday, when temperatures are set to reach around 20C.

Organisers of the mini marathon are reminding participants to stay hydrated in advance and to drink lots of water in the 48 hours beforehand.

Extra water will be provided at water stations at the start and finish areas and along the course.

Pagodas will be set up at the two main water stations on the course, in case any participants would like to take a rest in the shade along the route.

They will be manned by medics.

Waterproof, factor 50 suncream is also a good idea and should be applied frequently.

Wearing a hat and long sleeves are also recommended, as is staying in the shade as much as possible pre-race.

Organisers have urged participants to remember that the conditions they trained in were probably cooler and more comfortable than the weather on Sunday, so they should be prepared to reduce their pace if necessary.

The 2023 VHI Women’s Mini Marathon takes place in Dublin city this Sunday 4 June.

For more information on the event, check out vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.