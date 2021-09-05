Veteran RTÉ broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing dies aged 88

Veteran RTÉ broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing has died at the age of 88.

The Cork presenter worked in both radio and TV and was known for his cultural and traditional music programmes.

Mr Ó Dúlaing’s broadcasting career began when he joined Radio Éireann in 1964 and lasted over 50 years.

He was best known for his Highways and Byways programme where Mr Ó Dúlaing took part in numerous walks over the years, throughout Ireland, America and the Middle East raising millions of euro for chosen charities.

During his career he interviewed people such as Éamon de Valera, Christy Ring, Pope John Paul II and Maureen O’Hara.

His last programme on RTÉ radio was Fáilte Isteach which finished in 2015 when Mr Ó Dúlaing retired. He said goodbye to his listeners on the final edition of the programme which was broadcast on 25 April 2015.

Mr Mr Ó Dúlaing’s son Ruairí shared a tribute online, he said his father was “not inclined to stay now that Vera has gone.”

The Taoiseach also shared a message online, he said: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Donncha Ó Dúlaing. An outstanding broadcaster who brought much joy to his loyal listeners over the decades. His interviews will live long in the memory.”

Mr Ó Dúlaing is survived by four sons.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Sinéad, and by his wife, Vera, who died last Sunday.