Veteran broadcaster Ivan Yates to step down from weekday Newstalk slot

Broadcaster Ivan Yates will step back from his weekday show on Newstalk from the end of July, it has emerged.

In a statement this afternoon, Communicorp confirmed that the veteran journalist, who also presents The Tonight Show on Virgin Media One, will step down from presenting The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk.

"Newstalk confirmed today that Ivan Yates will step down from his role as presenter of The Hard Shoulder, on Friday 24th July," read the statement.

"Ivan has decided to step back from full time broadcasting and he and his wife are moving home to live in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford."

Communicorp thanked Mr Yates for his "enormous" contribution.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Ivan for the enormous contribution he has made to the success of the show and to Newstalk.

"We wish him the very best for the future and we look forward to continuing to work with him in various guises across the station."

It is not clear who will replace Mr Yate's presenting role, however the statement adds: "Ivan’s replacement on The Hard Shoulder will announced in due course."

It is not clear if he will also step down from The Tonight Show, which he co-presents with Matt Cooper.

Mr Yates was elected as a TD for Wexford in the 1981 general election and at each election until he retired from politics in 2002.

He also served as Minister for agriculture, food and forestry from 1994 to 1997.

