Vet teams up with Peter McVerry to give free vaccinations and check ups to homeless people's dogs

Skerries vet Dr Tim Kirby has began offering veterinary services to service user of Peter McVerry as part of his social enterprise website, PetBond, which launched last week.

PetBond, which consists of four vets, aims to verify breeders and rescue centres for those looking to purchase a cat or a dog in order to ensure that the pets purchased or rescued come from legitimate backgrounds.

As part of the enterprise, Dr Kirby has partnered up with Fr Peter McVerry to provide free vaccinations and medical check ups for those who avail of Fr McVerry’s services in a ‘Paw4Paw’ initiative.

Through the initiative, for every pet that is purchased or rescued through PetBond’s free-of-charge verification services, a homeless person’s dog will be vaccinated or receive a check up.

PetBond holds fortnightly clinics in Berkeley St in Dublin’s city centre.

“We see people come in who would do anything for their pet,” said Dr Kirby, who hosts the clinics.

“It’s an amazing experience. People come in and say that their pet has kept them going and that they would be lost without them, but they can’t afford to bring them for necessary check ups at the vet’s.”

He explained how working with Peter McVerry has been vital in filling a gap in care for rough sleepers.

“Peter McVerry heard of what we did before we launched and we got chatting. We put our heads together and found that there was a gap in care.

“We started the clinic and people come in who would not be able to go to a vet otherwise.

“The bond between pets and owners is amazing,” he added.

A veterinary surgeon for 16 years, Dr Kirby decided to set up PetBond after some of his clients told him they didn't trust puppy farms.

“A recent survey shows that 31pc of all puppies bought online die or become very ill during their first year of life,” he said.

“In many cases, puppies have come from unscrupulous sources and many have not been vaccinated nor veterinary examined before being sold.

“Also, one in four people who bought a pup online, also believed that they had in hindsight, bought from a puppy farm, rather than a trusted breeder,” he added.

The enterprise sees four vets work with rescue centres and other vets across the country to verify breeders and ensure they’re not puppy farms as well as confirm rescue centres are legitimate.

The team of vets then verifies the accuracy and detail of such information, which ensures that only socialised and healthy vaccinated pets are featured in the verified centres and by breeders.

“The correct start in life is critical for every pet,” Dr Kirby said.

Online Editors