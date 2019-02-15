A community is in mourning after a well-known pensioner was hit by a Luas tram and died.

'Very tragic' - mother of five (73) dies after being hit by Luas

The woman, named locally as Patricia Quinn (73), died following the incident in Tallaght at around 10am yesterday.

A Garda investigation into the circumstances is under way but at this stage it is being treated as a tragic accident.

The incident occurred along the Luas track between the Cookstown and Tallaght Hospital stops. Ms Quinn, a mother of five adult children, was crossing on the Cookstown Way road when she was hit by the oncoming tram.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident but the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway and Luas services along the track were closed for some time as gardaí dealt with the scene.

Ms Quinn lived in the nearby Belgard Heights estate with her husband and was described yesterday by locals as a keen runner who was heavily involved in the community.

One woman who lives in the quiet road said: "Patricia would have been well-known in the local area, she would be known for walking and jogging, and also collected money for the local church.

"People are only finding out about what happened now and really struggling to come to terms with it."

Yesterday evening, members of Ms Quinn's family and loved ones gathered at her home to comfort one another.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Charlie O'Connor, who knows the Quinn family, said the community was filled with shock at the tragic news.

"I know them well and the community is shocked, the parish of St Mark, the news has just spread through the area so quickly.

"It is very tragic and my sympathies go to the family and the community.

"[The Quinns] are a well-known and well-respected couple within the community."

Gardaí based at Tallaght were last night continuing their investigation into the incident and have appealed for any eye-witnesses to contact them.

A source said: "At this stage all the indications are that this was a tragic accident, but investigations are ongoing.

"Gardaí will be interviewing people who witnessed what happened and also wish to speak to people who may have been in the area, or were passing through with dash-cam footage, who have not yet come forward."

A spokeswoman for Luas operator Transdev said that as there was an investigation ongoing it would not be commenting further.

