Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited his ancestral village of Maharashtra in west India yesterday as part of a private Christmas visit to the country.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited his ancestral village of Maharashtra in west India yesterday as part of a private Christmas visit to the country.

‘Very special moment’ for Taoiseach as he visits his ancestral village in India'

According to local media reports, he was joined by his partner Matt Barrett.

This was Mr Varadkar's first visit to the village of Varad in Malvan tehsil, around 500 km from Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar today visited his ancestral village in Malvan, Sindhudurg. pic.twitter.com/fhzcMakmVN December 29, 2019

While the Taoiseach has visited India several times before, this was his first visit to Varad, the place his father Dr Ashok Varadkar hails from.

Three generations of his family gathered for the visit and Mr Varadkar also visited the temple of the village diety.

"I am here with my parents, my sisters and their husbands, my partner and some grandchildren are here...so it is a big family visit," the Taoiseach told local media outlets.

He said it was a "very special moment" as he visited "a place of my grandfather”.

"I am on private visit here as of now, but I would like to visit this place again in the official capacity," he added.

His cousin Shubhada Varadkar acted as an interpreter when the Taoiseach was interacting in Marathi, the main language spoken in Maharashtra.

This a private visit and Mr Varadkar will not be making any formal government engagements.

Online Editors