'Very lucky' - two boys escape serious injury after falling off Dublin cliff

Two young boys "were very lucky" not to have sustained serious injuries after falling off a sea cliff in north Dublin, the Dublin coastguard has said.

An 11 year old boy is understood to be in hospital with a broken leg after he and his friend fell from a sea cliff at Drumanagh in Rush Co Dublin, by the Martello tower.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Coastguard said that the boys had a lucky escape.

"They were very lucky not to be more seriously injured," they said.

The coastguard said the pair fell off the cliff. A winch was needed to rescue the boy who had broken the femur bone in his leg.

"So we had to get rescue helicopter 116 and the cliff team from Howth and the coastal team from Skerries to winch him off and the fire brigade were there as well with their winch.

"A couple of paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade took the boy back to the airport and handed him over to an ambulance there because it's the easiest place to land because he had just a leg fracture. "

He was then taken to hospital for treatment.

The other boy, who sustained a head injury, was able to flag down a passerby who contacted emergency services.

However, he is believed to have only suffered minor injuries.

"Two of them fell off and there was concern for the one who raised the alarm because he had a head injury as well," the Dublin Coastguard spokesperson said.

"He was walking wounded and the fire brigade paramedics checked him out.

"He found a member of the public and flagged them down and they then called it in and it eventually got to us," the spokesperson added.

Online Editors