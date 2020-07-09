'Very lucky' - teenage girl has miracle escape after falling 40ft into sea cave

The 15-year-old was airlifted to Cork University Hospital by the Shannon Coast Guard rescue helicopter. (stock image)

A teenage girl had a miraculous escape after she survived plunging 40 feet into a sea cave in West Cork earlier this evening.

The 15-year-old was out walking with her family at East Skeam Island when she slipped and fell into the sea cave - or ‘blow hole’ - off Roaring Water Bay located between Baltimore and Skibbereen around 5pm this evening.

Despite sustaining injuries to her head and other parts of her body during the fall, she did not suffer any broken bones or traumatic injury and remained conscious before she was airlifted to Cork University Hospital by the Shannon Coast Guard rescue helicopter.

A spokesman for the Valentia Coast Guard, which co-ordinated the dramatic rescue, said a Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) from the Baltimore RNLI was able to access the girl from the cave’s entrance at the sea, working alongside rescuers from the Irish Coast Guard unit from Schull who were able retrieve the girl from the cave and carry her onto a stretcher.

She was then airlifted to hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery despite the terrifying fall.

“She made heavy contact with the rock,” the spokesman told Independent.ie.

“But she is very, very lucky,” he said of her surviving the ordeal.

