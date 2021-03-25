‘Very hard’ to see daily cases fall below 500 as virus has ‘mutated’ and is ‘more deadly’ - Varadkar

It is “very hard” to see daily cases fall below 500 or 600 as the virus has “mutated” and is now “more deadly”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The Fine Gael leader told the Dáil that the prospect of 10, 50 or 100 cases per day is unlikely due to the B117 variant.

“Getting down to very low figures like 10, or 50 or even 100 a day is not a prospect in the way that it was last year because this virus has mutated, it is now much more transmissible and it is now more deadly as we know than the original wild strain,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said that even with “enormous” efforts of the public, it would be difficult to go below 500 or 600 cases a day.

“Despite enormous efforts of the Irish people doing all of the right things, we've still got stuck around 500 or 600 cases a day.

“It’s very hard to see how we’re going to get down much lower than that,” he added.

The Tánaiste said that he expects Ireland to receive over one million vaccine doses by the end of March, with 800,000 of those jabs administered.

The Government is expected to make a formal announcement on the slight easing of Level 5 measures next Tuesday, with Nphet’s usual Thursday meeting postponed from today until Monday.

This will give health officials more time to gauge the true impact of any St Patrick’s Day gatherings that took place.

There have also been many calls for a detailed roadmap out of lockdown, with The Path Ahead plan only focusing on the period before April 5.

There is little detail as to what will happen after April 5 and when non-essential retail or sectors like hospitality, may reopen.

Mr Varadkar said that next week, the message will be of “hope” but also “honesty and realism”.

“But we are not there yet. Cases are rising again. We are genuinely concerned about the possibility of a fourth wave before the summer.

“I am hopeful and Government is hopeful, we have vaccines now and vaccines work.

“We know that they will allow us to live with the virus in the future in a way that we have not been able to in the year gone by,” he added.

