‘Very clear’ Joe Biden was referring to rugby in Black and Tans gaffe, White House says

The US President confused the British recruits into the Royal Irish Constabulary during the Irish War of Independence with New Zealand rugby team the All Blacks in a pub speech in Co Louth

The White House has said it was “very clear” that US President Joe Biden was referring to the New Zealand rugby team the All Blacks when he made a mistaken reference to “the Black and Tans”.

The US President who is currently in Dublin on the third day of his Ireland visit, appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand team with a contentious War of Independence-era police force in Ireland during a speech in Co Louth on Wednesday.

The Black and Tans is a name for part-time officers recruited to bolster Royal Irish Constabulary numbers, many of whom gained a violent reputation.

Asked if he realised his mistake, NSC senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat said: “It was clear what the president was referring to, it was certainly clear to his cousins setting next to him.”

Mr Biden was standing near former Irish rugby international and his distant relative Rob Kearney, who had played in the rugby union match being discussed

Wednesday’s tour focused on his ancestral home of Co Louth, with Mr Biden taking his motorcade to Carlingford and Dundalk.

For his speech in Dundalk’s Windsor Bar, the president was accompanied by Irish rugby international Mr Kearney.

Mr Biden thanked his distant cousin for the tie he was wearing and referenced Ireland’s first win against the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016.

“This [tie] was given to me by one of these guys, right here,” he said.

“[Kearney] was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”

Completing his first day in Ireland, Mr Biden said: “Thank you all for the homecoming welcome. The bad news for all of you is we’ll be back. There’s no way to keep us out.

“I’m so proud to be here. So proud to be in Louth.”

The president was welcomed to Ireland earlier in the afternoon with loud cheers as he began his three-day tour of the Republic.

He was greeted on the Dublin Airport tarmac by Mr Varadkar, and in a video published by the airport of the president’s meeting with US Embassy staff and families, he told them, “It’s so great to see you all. God Bless Ireland,” which attracted a loud cheer from the crowd.

President Biden then called Mr Varadkar over, saying: “I don’t want to hurt his reputation politically by saying this, but in addition to being allies, we are also friends. This is a good man.”

Following his engagements at Dublin Airport, the president took his motorcade to Carlingford after earlier plans to fly via helicopter were abandoned because of bad weather conditions.

The motorcade passed through the lined streets of the town in gloomy conditions before he was given a guided tour of King John’s Castle by Tanaiste Micheal Martin.

Speaking to locals from the balcony of the castle, Mr Biden was asked how he was coping with the rain, to which he replied with a smile: “It’s fine. It’s Ireland.”

Asked if it was good to be in his ancestral home, he said: “It’s wonderful. It feels like I am coming home”.

During his next stop in Dundalk, the president took time to stop and chat with locals and shake hands with hundreds of people lined along the streets.

Shouts of “Welcome home, Joe” could be heard as he took selfies with those who had waited in the pouring rain to see him.

During a community gathering in Dundalk’s Windsor Bar, the Tánaiste focused on the value of peace in the border town as he introduced the president.

“In the darkest days of the Troubles, [Dundalk] was a place of refuge for those fleeing from violence, even though it itself was touched by violence,” said Mr Martin.

He said the value of the Good Friday Agreement was “so tangible and real here in this location”.

“It is a shared space, a place that links rather than divides peace is not an abstraction here,” he told the gathered audience

“The Good Friday Agreement enables us to make the most of the people-to-people connections across this island, as well as between Ireland and the UK.”

Mr Martin said that the island of Ireland and the peace process would move forward with the support of the US.

He added: As we build on the ambition of the Good Friday Agreement to sustain a dynamic and prosperous peace, the US will remain an essential and fundamental partner.”

Mr Martin finished: “Welcome home, Mr President.”