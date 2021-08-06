Veronica Guerin’s brother said he does not expect her killer to be released early after move to open prison

Veronica Guerin’s brother said he does not think her killer Brian Meehan, who was recently moved to the Shelton Abbey prison in Wicklow, will be pre-released.

Meehan is the only person who has ever been convicted of the murder of the Sunday Independent journalist in 1996.

The 55-year-old was jailed for life in 1999 and has now served 21 years in prison. Shelton Abbey is a prison where more freedom is granted for inmates, and many people who are serving life in prison and are going to be pre-released are sent here for their final years.

However, Jimmy Guerin said he does not believe his sister’s killer will be released before his sentence as it was “a horrendous crime”.

"I was aware that he was being moved to an open prison, I was made aware of that a number of months ago,” Mr Guerin said on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline.

Read More

"It’s pre-release in most instances but that pre-release would have to be sanctioned by the current Minister for Justice.”

Mr Guerin said he was in touch with Taoiseach Micheál Martin about his concern about Meehan being released early.

He said: “[The Taoiseach] did confirm that he was aware of my concerns but couldn't comment specifically with the case, but he did make contact with the Minister of Justice and he was satisfied that he hasn’t been approved for early release.”

He added that in order to be released early, Meehan would have to apologise for murdering Veronica, which he has not done.

“To this day, Meehan hasn’t admitted that he murdered Veronica so to be sorry you have to admit something first and that hasn’t yet happened.”

Mr Guerin said he accepts that Shelton Abbey is the nicest prison in Ireland and that he would rather Meehan be somewhere else.

"What I think is important is that he’s denied his freedom and that he shouldn’t be pre-released,” he said.

“I have my views and I would rather he was in a more difficult environment in Portlaoise or somewhere else, but it’s not for me to decide.”

He added that he would be “deeply annoyed and upset” if Meehan was released early and said he should serve at least another nine years.

"The Minister for Justice is going to have to sign a release and say Meehan is fit to be released back into society,” Mr Guerin said.

"If that happens, would I be annoyed and upset? I would be deeply annoyed and upset, I would rather see that he never got out, but of course that’s going to be my view – it was my sister that he murdered.”