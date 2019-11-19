THE comments of Wexford by-election candidate Verona Murphy on asylum seekers were “out of order”, according to Fine Gael minister Damien English.

Verona Murphy’s comments on asylum seekers were ‘out of order’, says FG minister Damien English

Ms Murphy has been caught up in controversy after suggesting earlier this week that some immigrants “almost have to be re-programmed” so that they’re integrated into Irish society.

Fine Gael backed the candidate after she "wholeheartedly" apologised for saying that terror group Islamic State (Isil) was "a big part of the migrant population" in Ireland.

Speaking this afternoon, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Mr English told Independent.ie that it was important that the candidate apologised for her comments.

