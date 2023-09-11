Verdict expected in trial of two men accused of taking part in robbery that left Det Gda Adrian Donohoe dead

The Special Criminal Court is today expected to deliver its verdict in the case of two men accused of taking part in a robbery during which a detective was shot dead.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe (41) was on an armed escort at Lordship credit union near Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013, when the convoy was ambushed.

Det Gda Donohoe was shot dead while a five-man gang escaped with around €7,000 in cash.

In 2020, Armagh man Aaron Brady (32) was convicted of capital murder, as well as robbery, and is currently serving a minimum sentence of 40 years’ imprisonment.

His two alleged accomplices, Brendan ‘Benny’ Treanor and James ‘Jimmy’ Flynn, were charged with robbery and are also accused of conspiring to commit creeper burglaries along with Brady and another man between September 2012 and January 2013.

They both denied the allegations and went on trial before the non-jury court in Dublin earlier this year, with the lengthy case concluding in May.

The three judges had originally set a date of September 19 to deliver their verdicts, but this was brought forward to this morning.

The prosecution case against both men relied on CCTV evidence, mobile phone communications before and after the robbery, a two-hour silent period at the time of the robbery, their association with Brady, and statements given by the accused after the crime.

Senior counsel Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, also said in his closing speech that a tattoo Mr Treanor had on his back in 2018 was “an act of hubris” and “glorified his position” within the credit union raid.

A picture of the tattoo was shown to the court, which the prosecution alleged showed four gangsters, one of whom is holding a long-barrel firearm, as well as a woman in a balaclava with a firearm, a BMW car and cash.

However, Sean Guerin SC, counsel for Mr Treanor, of Emer Terrace in Dundalk, said in his closing remarks that there was no evidence his client was at a credit union during a fatal armed raid.

Mr Guerin said the closer you examine the prosecution case, “the further from Mr Treanor you get”, and asked the court to acquit his client of both charges.

Bernard Condon SC, defending Mr Flynn, of Ravensglen in Newry, Co Down, said there was not “one iota of evidence” to support the case that his client was at Lordship credit union on the night of the murder and robbery.

The three judges will this morning begin delivering what is expected to be a lengthy ruling.