Vehicle detected driving 39km over limit as 392 caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

Some 392 vehicles have been found breaking the speed limit so far on National Slow Down Day.

Gardai and GoSafe have checked the speed of 51,373 vehicles and detected 392 vehicles breaking the speed limit in the first five hours of today’s operation.

The detections were found throughout the country in Wicklow, Wexford, Donegal, Kilkenny, Waterford, Dublin, Tipperary, Kildare, Cavan, Roscommon, Cork and Laois.

The top speed of 139km/h in a 100km/h zone was recorded in Kildare.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continue to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

A list of notable speeds include:



• 92km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Wingfield Bray Wicklow

• 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

• 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Drumgoole Castlecomer Kilkenny

• 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N25 Lemybrien Lemybrien Waterford

• 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N15 Mullandrait Stranorlar Donegal

• 114km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin

• 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary

• 139km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 KILL WEST Kill Kildare

• 83km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N3 Pollamore Far Cavan Cavan

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N61 Knockcroghery Roscommon

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the St Ann's Hill Blarney Cork

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Lower Lucan Road Lucan Dublin

• 129km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Meakstown Dublin11 Dublin

• 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N62 Clongower Thurles Tipperary

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R742 Parknacross Courtown Wexford

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N24 Gurtnafleur Clonmel Tipperary

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R428 Raheenadeeragh Athy Kildare

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3004 Killahora Glounthaune Cork

• 137km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Meelick Portlaoise Laois

• 114km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R772 Brownswood Enniscorthy Wexford

Online Editors