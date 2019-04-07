Vehicle carrying Garda Commissioner damaged during security alert at Garda HQ

Gardaí have said “normal procedures” were followed during a security alert at the organisation’s HQ involving an unmarked PSNI vehicle carrying the Garda Commission.

Commissioner Drew Harris was being escorted in a joint garda and PSNI convoy from Northern Ireland when it was damaged by a security bollard.

A vehicle in the convoy being driven by members of the garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU) gained entry to the Phoenix Park complex.

However, a garda on duty at the gate pressed an emergency button when they saw the unmarked vehicle with Northern Ireland registration plates carrying the Commissioner approach.

Security bollards were raised from the ground following the alert and the PSNI vehicle collided with them, causing damage to the vehicle.

No injuries were reported to the Garda Commissioner or the officers during the incident on Monday, March 25.

In a statement gardai said that they do not comment on operational matters but that “normal procedure” was followed.

“We do not comment on operational matters. However, where An Garda Síochána and PSNI carry out any operational activity in either jurisdiction it is within the law and with full permission and knowledge of the host service.

“Both An Garda Síochana and PSNI are content normal procedure was followed,” a garda spokeswoman said.

Sources said that the PSNI are regularly involved in armed escorts with Garda Commissioner Harris from Northern Ireland, but that this escort is usually taken over by gardai at the Border.

Online Editors