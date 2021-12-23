| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Vegetarian cooking can be absolutely beautiful’ – how to whip up a great Christmas feast minus the meat

Vegetarian mum Michelle Kelly with her children Cillian and Méabh at home in Clontarf, Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Rosanna Davison says there will be no shortage of vegan meals at the dinner table on Christmas Day, with her mother and brother also having the veggie option. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Roz Purcell likes to 'take all the hassle out of overthinking Christmas as a veggie or vegan' by cooking a vegetarian wellington. Photo: Brian McEvoy Expand
TV chef Gary O&rsquo;Hanlon says 'vegetarian cooking can be absolutely beautiful'. Photo: Kyran O'Brien Expand

Close

Vegetarian mum Michelle Kelly with her children Cillian and Méabh at home in Clontarf, Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin

Vegetarian mum Michelle Kelly with her children Cillian and Méabh at home in Clontarf, Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rosanna Davison says there will be no shortage of vegan meals at the dinner table on Christmas Day, with her mother and brother also having the veggie option. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rosanna Davison says there will be no shortage of vegan meals at the dinner table on Christmas Day, with her mother and brother also having the veggie option. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Roz Purcell likes to 'take all the hassle out of overthinking Christmas as a veggie or vegan' by cooking a vegetarian wellington. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Roz Purcell likes to 'take all the hassle out of overthinking Christmas as a veggie or vegan' by cooking a vegetarian wellington. Photo: Brian McEvoy

TV chef Gary O&rsquo;Hanlon says 'vegetarian cooking can be absolutely beautiful'. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

TV chef Gary O’Hanlon says 'vegetarian cooking can be absolutely beautiful'. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

/

Vegetarian mum Michelle Kelly with her children Cillian and Méabh at home in Clontarf, Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Irish people pride themselves on being a nation of meat lovers and at no time is that more evident than at Christmas.

In the run-up to the big day, we are saturated with images of traditional honey-glazed hams, moist, butter basted turkeys and spiced beef as people gorge themselves with gusto.

Most Watched

Privacy