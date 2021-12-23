‘Vegetarian cooking can be absolutely beautiful’ – how to whip up a great Christmas feast minus the meat

Irish people pride themselves on being a nation of meat lovers and at no time is that more evident than at Christmas.

In the run-up to the big day, we are saturated with images of traditional honey-glazed hams, moist, butter basted turkeys and spiced beef as people gorge themselves with gusto.

Orders are made at the butchers weeks in advance while the conversation topic turns from the weather to ‘what size bird are you getting?’.

But what about Ireland’s 150,000 vegetarians and vegans who have to be far more inventive when it comes to making their Christmas Day meal feel like a real occasion?

And can a portion of Quorn really cut the mustard? We ask some dedicated plant-eaters what’s on the Yuletide menu for them this year.

Rosanna Davison says there will be no shortage of vegan meals at the dinner table on Christmas Day, with her mother and brother also having the veggie option. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rosanna Davison says there will be no shortage of vegan meals at the dinner table on Christmas Day, with her mother and brother also having the veggie option. Photo: Steve Humphreys

One of Ireland’s best-known advocates of a Vegan lifestyle, author Rosanna Davison, has been committed to a plant-based diet for many years and is a dab hand at knowing what works on the big day.

“There will be a few vegans at the Christmas table this year, with my mum, my brother and me all having the veggie option,” she told the Irish Independent.

“We’ll have crisps and dips like hummus and guacamole with a glass of champagne, followed by a vegan Waldorf salad. Then it’s a nut roast for the main course along with roast potatoes and veg, vegan cranberry stuffing and gravy.”

For dessert, she makes the chocolate cheesecake from her second cookbook Eat Yourself Fit.

Plant-based nutritionist and author Holly White said that for years, she stuck to just vegetables but felt like she was “missing out on something a bit more special at Christmas dinner”.

“I started developing more festive recipes with an epic Christmas dinner in mind and I think all boxes are ticked,” she said.

“I’ll start off with lots of hummus and dips – I love good sourdough balsamic and olive tapenade too. For the main, I noticed a lot of nut roasts were either bland or dry or contained eggs, so I created one with cranberry and chestnut which is gorgeous alongside a nice vegan gravy.”

To finish off the meal, she indulges her sweet tooth with something chocolate-based along with a nice glass of red wine.

Roz Purcell likes to 'take all the hassle out of overthinking Christmas as a veggie or vegan' by cooking a vegetarian wellington. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Roz Purcell likes to 'take all the hassle out of overthinking Christmas as a veggie or vegan' by cooking a vegetarian wellington. Photo: Brian McEvoy

“I’m also a fan of bulk cooking to tide you over for a few days. It’s delicious for brunch or one of those lazy days where movies and family time are high on the agenda,” she said.

Author and blogger Roz Purcell likes to “take all the hassle out of overthinking Christmas as a veggie or vegan” by cooking a vegetarian wellington.

For her twist on the traditional dish, which she shares on her site naturalbornfeeder.com, she uses greens, roast sweet potato and mushrooms. For dessert, she favours a Christmas log cake.

For solicitor Michelle Kelly, a busy mum with two children, Méabh (7) and Cillian (5), cooking a vegetarian Christmas dinner is child’s play, given that she’s been following a plant-based lifestyle for almost nine years.

This year she and husband Vinnie will be making a “really easy” nut loaf with roasted hazelnuts and peppers alongside a vegetarian wellington featuring chestnuts and cashews. For starters, they will have sourdough toast with caramelised pears, walnuts and goat’s cheese, while for dessert it’s a mint and spinach chocolate log. She said there’s so many options now when it comes to being vegetarian and vegan.

TV chef Gary O'Hanlon says 'vegetarian cooking can be absolutely beautiful'. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

TV chef Gary O'Hanlon says 'vegetarian cooking can be absolutely beautiful'. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

“I was chatting to my friends who aren’t vegetarian about what we were cooking and they were giving me ideas. I think a lot more people eat vegetarian now anyway if they’re trying to eat less meat. Everyone has a vegetarian go-to dish now,” she said

“There’s a plethora of vegetarian and vegan cookbooks out there; you’re spoiled for choice. It's nearly more of a celebratory thing as it’s something a bit different. You can have a turkey any day – it’s only a big chicken.”

TV chef Gary O’Hanlon reckons long gone are the days when you could just pull out a vegan risotto or a goat’s cheese and beetroot salad and expect your plant-eating dinner guest to be bowled over.

“Vegetarian cooking can be absolutely beautiful and I have one dish that I always go to for Christmas,” he said.

He usually packs his vegetarian main full of vegetables and then covers it with a four-cheese cream sauce which he says is “absolutely gorgeous.”

