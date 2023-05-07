Vegetable grower fears €120,000 tax bill after his farm land was rezoned for housing

New land levy aimed at fixing the housing crisis could apply to farmers and put them out of business

Liam Butterly in his vegetable field in the village of Rush in north Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin

A north Dublin vegetable grower is facing a potential €120,000 tax bill because of a government levy targeted at developers hoarding prime building land — but which is also hitting farmers.

The land tax is part of the Government’s Housing for All policy to encourage developers to build on sites zoned for housing, or sell them.

Liam Butterly said two fields farmed by his family for decades were rezoned as residential land by the local authority without their knowledge, so are now liable for the tax.

The fields are close to the coastal village of Rush, a rapidly growing residential area in a community that has a rich agricultural heritage.

The region is responsible for 70pc of Ireland’s fruit and vegetable production, thanks to its fertile soil. Mr Butterly’s family has farmed vegetables there for generations.

Mr Butterly said the new residential zoned land tax (RZLT) means the family will face a tax bill of an estimated €120,000 on the two fields, a payment they cannot afford to make, potentially forcing them to sell.

“We are farming all our lives. This is not really about the money,” he said. “Farming is what we do. We don’t see ourselves being able to do anything else,” he said.​

The fields were planted with turnips and cabbages over winter and with potatoes in spring, and have “never let us down”, he said. “The land here is brilliant. Everything you put into it grows well every year.

“If you were to sell and move, you are taking a chance on whether you would get ground as good.

“I know there is a housing crisis but if farmers are forced to sell their ground, there will be a food shortage.”

​The tax applies to all land that has been zoned residential by local authorities, at a rate of 3pc of the site’s market value. It will be applied from next February. Local authorities are currently compiling maps identifying sites with a tax liability.

Landowners can appeal to An Bord Pleanála to have their lands removed from the “land tax” maps.

In addition, farmers have until June to petition local authorities to de-zone sites from residential to agricultural.

However, Mr Butterly said given the location of his family’s fields in the rapidly growing suburb of Rush, such a request could trigger the local authority to acquire the Butterly fields by compulsory purchase order.

“There is an option to get the land de-zoned but people are reluctant to do that because you run the risk that if the council wants the land, they could put a compulsory purchase order on it,” he said.

In a submission to An Bord Pleanála, the family said the lands were “integral” to the fruit and vegetable and flower nursery business they operate.

“The Butterly family are not involved in property development and have a distinguished heritage in fruit and vegetable growing throughout north county Dublin,” it said.

“Despite continuous growth in population and house building in the Rush area, [the Butterlys] have never indicated that these lands were to be developed.

“Despite significant economic turmoil including spiralling costs, the family have grown their business to be one of the most respected growers of potatoes and vegetables in north Co Dublin.

“It is the intention of future generations of the family to continue this legacy of farming and growing top-quality produce.”

Farmers and property developers have protested against the tax, which was announced by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The Irish Farmers Association has written to the Department of Finance, protesting that farmers who are genuinely farming land found to have a tax liability are being penalised unfairly.

Separately, Galway Independent TD Seán Canney told the Dáil that some farmers were completely unaware their lands had been rezoned residential by local authorities.

It was done “without their knowledge or consent”, and left them in a precarious position.

​Some property developers, meanwhile, claim they cannot build on land that has been zoned residential because they do not have planning permission.

It was reported last month that Cork developer Michael O’Flynn has been told that 12 of 18 sites that were listed as a liable for the residential zoned land tax have now been excluded.​

Announcing the latest land maps last week, the Housing Minister said: “Ireland requires increased housing supply to meet our housing needs.

“The RZLT aims to incentivise landowners to activate existing zoned and serviced residential development land for housing on identified lands and lead to the building of more homes.”

He encouraged landowners to note the June 1 deadline for making a submissions to their local authority about their inclusion on the map of residential zoned land.

The Department of Housing said farmland must be both zoned for residential use and be serviced or have access to services to fall within the scope of the residential zoned land tax.

Farmland that is zoned residential but not serviced is exempt.