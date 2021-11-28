Vegan mum ready for hunger strike if she’s jailed for ‘liberating’ three chickens

Tuesday Goti was told she could face up to 12 months in prison

A mother is preparing to go to jail after “liberating” three chickens from a farm.

After vegan activist Tuesday Goti pleaded guilty to burglary, she was told she could face up to 12 months in custody when she is sentenced next month.

But the 34-year-old, who believes “compassion is not a crime”, has vowed to go on hunger strike if she is sent to prison.

She said: “I’m worried sick about being separated from my daughter. I’ve been told I could get 12 months and to pack a bag when I go to court.

“I’m fighting for the right to rescue. I don’t believe compassion is a crime. You should be able to rescue an animal that in my opinion is suffering, whatever species they are.”

Goti, from Wesley Street in Lisburn, appeared by video-link at Ballymena Magistrates Court last week to plead guilty to a single count of burglary over an incident on July 13.

She admitted entering a poultry house on Ballymacvea Road in Co Antrim and stealing chickens.

Goti, the founder of Expose NI, said she and a fellow activist felt compelled to take the chickens after entering the farm.

“We didn’t break in — the key to the shed was in the door.

“There was just a sea of birds. I said ‘Oh my God, we can’t leave them’. We decided to do an open rescue and started filming for our social media feed.

“As soon as we got the three chickens home, we bathed them and treated them.

“I think it’s disgusting that’s classed as a burglary. Because of their species we aren’t able to help these animals.”

Goti said she was putting plans in place for the care of her one-year-old daughter Arabella.

“I’m devastated at the thought of being separated from her. I’m a good mum and my activism is for her,” she added.

“I want her to know that her mum tried so hard to make a better world for her, protect the planet and her future and stand up for the animals.

“I’m campaigning for the legal right to rescue, which means I’d be allowed to take animals out of situations.”

Goti previously told how she raided farms and carried out “liberations” while pregnant with her daughter.

She took pigs and young chicks and often sought out treatment for them from a vet who is sympathetic to her cause.

She became a vegetarian aged five and a vegan at 16, when she decided to dedicate her life to helping animals.

Goti said she was prepared to go to jail because animals should not be seen as property.

“I’m guilty, but I did it out of necessity. I didn’t do it to cause harm. I did it because these animals needed me to. I don’t regret liberating them — I’m extremely proud of every action I’ve been involved in,” she explained.

“I’ve never been in prison, so of course I’m worried sick, but I’m going on hunger strike from day one. I’m not taking food from an oppressive system.

“I’m a single mum. I don’t want to be away from my daughter. I’m very anxious. I hate jumping every time the door goes in case it’s the police, but when you see injustice, you have to call it out.”

Goti is due to be sentenced on December 16.