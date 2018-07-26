The Vatican's ban on using contraception is rejected by 91pc of Catholics in Ireland, according to a new poll.

The Vatican's ban on using contraception is rejected by 91pc of Catholics in Ireland, according to a new poll.

Vatican's ban on contraception is rejected by 91pc of Catholics here

The Washington-based Catholics for Choice body surveyed five countries to find out people's views on 'Humanae Vitae', the Vatican encyclical banning birth control which was published on July 25, 1968.

Opposition to the ban, which is in its 50th year, was strongest in Ireland with only 6pc agreeing with it and 3pc not sure.

The ruling was objected to by 67pc of those polled in the US, 58pc in Kenya, 56pc in Colombia and 52pc in the Philippines.

It received the highest support in the Philippines, where 44pc agreed with the Church's stand.

Catholics for Choice, which is run by Irish-born Jon O'Brien, was set up in 1973 for Catholics who believe women should be able to follow their conscience in matters of sexuality and reproductive health.

Some 96pc of Catholics in Ireland also said it was "common" for Catholics to use contraceptive pills and condoms.

This compared with 84pc of Catholics in the US who were asked the same question.

Just 27pc of people polled in Ireland have heard of 'Humanae Vitae', compared with 29pc in the US, 16pc in Colombia, 20pc in Kenya and 9pc in the Philippines.

The Irish Family Planning Association, which was involved in the Irish arm of the survey, said every school pupil in this country needed "comprehensive, evidence-based" education on relationships and education.

The organisation's chief executive, Niall Behan, said: "We don't give pupils half a day of instruction in history or geography and say they have learned enough.

"But that happens too often when it comes to sexuality education."

Irish Independent