VAT cut on fuel unlikely as EU left cold by Irish plea

Struggling households are in for a fresh blow as the Government has privately conceded that it is unlikely to secure EU backing on VAT cuts for fuel.

While there has not yet been official communication from the EU, and sources have been keen to say that discussions are ongoing, it is unlikely that the EU Commission will give a green light to cut the rate from 13.5pc to 9pc.

Despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin signalling previously that there had been “progress” in securing a deal, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that “currently it is not possible”.

It comes as a fresh hit to hard-pressed consumers after inflation surged to its biggest monthly increase in 25 years last month as the war in Ukraine pushed energy, transport and housing costs even higher.

Consumer prices rose by 1.9pc between February 2022 and March 2022, the largest monthly increase since the index began in 1997, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reported.

Ministers have been keen to emphasise in recent weeks that the Taoiseach and the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe have been pushing EU counterparts for a cut on VAT on fuel to help with the spiralling cost of living.

However, Government sources privately admitted last night this is unlikely to now happen, even though there has not yet been official communication from the EU.

Mr Varadkar told Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty in the Dáil during Leader’s Questions that Mr Doherty’s proposals to cut VAT are “not possible”.

“In terms of your proposed solution, which you asked us to consider, which is reducing VAT, of course we will consider that, but currently it is not possible

“We’ve had an engagement with the European Commission, the Taoiseach has and the Minister for Finance has. We already have discretionary VAT rate in Ireland, that has one of the lowest VAT energy rates in Europe.

“We’re already down to the lowest possible in terms of excise petrol and diesel and at the moment, if we were to do what you propose it would not be possible, it’s not lawful, not legal.”

He said that a reduction to 12pc now would mean a later increase to 23pc and told Sinn Féin that their proposals are “not possible”.

A special derogation was given to Ireland in the early 1990s which allowed the country to operate a lower rate of 13.5pc.

It is understood that because Ireland had these special derogations applied already, there is little else that can be done to reduce VAT further.

While formally discussions are ongoing, the Government now believes that it is unlikely that a big reduction in VAT will be secured.

Households continue to struggle across the country, and steep month-on-month rises in prices will feel especially acute to consumers facing regular short-term hikes on petrol, electricity and home heating.

Home heating oil rose by a staggering 58.5pc in March, more than doubling in cost over the same period last year, while the cost of transport rose by 17.3pc during the month mainly due to the high price of diesel.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels went up by 17.4pc in aggregate in the last year. Alcohol and tobacco prices also rose 7pc, partly due to the Government’s ban on below cost selling.

Mr Varadkar was speaking after the Taoiseach told his party colleagues privately that the carbon hike will go ahead in several weeks, despite opposition from some backbench TDs in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Mr Varadkar said measures to offset carbon tax increases will be brought in before May.

It is understood this will be a one-off measure which will be brought in in the coming weeks alongside advice from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) on how households can help save money by being more energy efficient.

The carbon tax increase from May 1 will mean an extra €1.50 per month on the average gas bill and extra €20 on the cost of filling a full tank of heating oil, said Mr Varadkar.

However, the Government is also looking at a possible second package of cost of living measures, which may be in place before the Budget, but not in the coming week.

The fuel allowance period also ends today and there are no signs that it will be extended further, while Sinn Féin has called for the period to be extended by a further six weeks.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath told the Tánaiste that continuously rising electricity prices are “despicable” and “price gouging”.

He said that he has written to the Taoiseach over increasing costs but that he may as well have written to Santa Claus, or the Easter Bunny, who is coming next week, “for all the good it did me”.

Mr Varadkar said the Government is not out of touch, and this week the €200 energy credit is being applied to bills all over the country.