Varadkar warns that Ireland is not 'playing chicken' on Brexit backstop

Ireland is "not playing chicken" on the Brexit backstop, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said ahead of a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Egypt.

Ireland is "not playing chicken" on the Brexit backstop, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said ahead of a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Egypt.

Mr Varadkar is to meet the UK leader for a private discussion on the fringes of the first ever EU-Arab League of States summit.

But in advance of the talks, he laid down a marker by publicly warning that there are no circumstances under which the EU will compromise further on the backstop.

“We’re not playing chicken, we’re not playing poker. We are just standing by our position which has been solid from day one,” Mr Varadkar said.

It comes after Mrs May told reporters on her arrival in Sharm El-Sheikh that a ‘meaningful vote’ planned for Wednesday will not now happen.

“My team will be back in Brussels again this coming week. They will be returning to Brussels on Tuesday.

"As a result of that we won't bring a meaningful vote to Parliament this week. But we will ensure that that happens by March 12,” she said.

Asked whether he was concerned that the vote will now take place with just two weeks to the UK’s scheduled exit from the EU, Mr Varadkar said it made no difference.

“The decision on when this vote happens in the House of Commons isn’t under my control. I haven’t had a chance to speak to Prime Minister May yet. I will today or tomorrow. I understand she has taken the decision to defer the vote until some time around mid-March but for the European Union, that doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t take anything from Ireland’s point of view either,” he said.

Mr Varadkar described the Brexit deadline of March 29 as a “self-imposed deadline”, suggesting again that the EU would modify it if a request came from London.

Responding to comments from UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove who claimed progress is being made on either a time-limit to the backstop or unilateral exit mechanism for the UK, the Taoiseach said if people don’t understand that’s not going to happen.

“I don’t think there is any more I can do to help them."

He said the EU would offer assurances and clarifications on the ambition for the backstop to be temporary – but Ireland needs legal guarantees about its purpose.

Online Editors