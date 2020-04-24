TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has warned that people breaking coronavirus restrictions could mean the current lockdown having to be extended by two or three weeks.

It comes amid evidence of increased traffic on our roads and more people taking bus journeys in the capital.

The current restrictions on everyday life are due to last until May 5.

The government and National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is considering if some restrictions can be eased after that point.

Mr Varadkar said there is a prospect of this happening but it will depend on people continuing to wash hands properly, engage in cough and sneeze etiquette, keeping a distance from other people and avoiding non-essential travel of more than 2km.

He had a warning for people considering breaching the rules.

"Anyone who's thinking of breaking those restrictions, even just for a few hours, or an afternoon or an evening, bear in mind the consequences could be having to extend the current lock-down by two or three weeks and that’s not worth it".

He said gardaí have “very strong enforcement powers” but added: “I’d prefer to use the power of persuasion.”

Mr Varadkar said the government and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan are concerned that people will start to breach restrictions in anticipation of them easing.

He said: “People are are already starting to be more lax in what they’re doing is a real worry and it’s going to make it harder to end this.”

Varadkar's warning comes after senior government official Liz Canavan moved to clarify contradictory messages coming from the authorities on traffic levels.

She also revealed that Dublin Bus has reported increased passenger numbers.

There was confusion last night as Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan appeared to contradict an earlier briefing by Ms Canavan yesterday that suggested there hadn't been an increase in traffic volume.

Ms Canavan had referred to a Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) analysis that found that traffic volumes earlier this week were still down between 65pc and 70pc.

However Mr Holohan later said there is hard evidence to support anecdotal reports that a sense of complacency has crept into people's behaviour.

He referred to reports from the Irish National Seismic Network showing a rise in vehicle traffic in recent days and separate mobile phone data from tech giant Apple showing people are moving about more since Easter Monday.

Ms Canavan addressed the issue in her briefing today while insisting there's "lots of data out there" and "they're all true".

She confirmed that the TII analysis that showed traffic levels are still down only related to national routes, not suburban or city street where there could be increased traffic.

Ms Canavan also said that the TII data came from last Monday - three days before it was revealed in her briefing - and that the agency has committed to providing traffic figures "on a more real time basis".

She said Mr Holohan had only gotten the statistics he referred to from Apple yesterday afternoon, after the government's morning briefing and that the data he used comes from more recent days than Monday.

Asked if it was a mistake to put the TII data out there, given that it only referred to major national roads, Ms Canavan said: "We could hold all the data until it all lines up.

"What I'm trying to do here is give people information we have."

During her briefing today, Ms Canavan said that Dublin Bus has notified the government of an increase in passenger numbers day-on-day this week.

And all days are above passenger levels seen in previous weeks.

She said Dublin Bus is engaging with the National Transport Authority "to try and pinpoint more specific data on this for us."

Ms Canavan said the gardaí will also keep the government updated on its views.

"They are continuing to monitor the situation in terms of traffic volumes and they urge the community to fully comply with existing public health guidelines and confine their travel to essential journeys only."

She said the gardaí will again operate a large network of checkpoints across the country this weekend and will "urge people to stay home and stay safe".

Ms Canavan said: "We will continue to monitor a range of indicators which allow us to understand the level of compliance with current restrictions.

"While movement alone does not mean that people are breaking social distancing rules when they are out, it is certainly a cause for concern."

She added: "The more we move around, the more risk we create.

"Increased footfall means we are sharing spaces, using the same facilities, coming into contact with more shared surfaces, even if we are not there at the same time."

Ms Canavan said: "We have made good progress in slowing the spread.

"But we are by no means past the point of danger. It is vital that we do not undo the good work done by relaxing our approach too early.

"We need to continue to observe the restrictions in place.

"We need to stay safe and stay at home unless we are engaged in essential work, buying essential supplies or taking brief exercise within our two kilometre limit."

Dublin Bus reported daily passenger numbers of around 59,000 on Wednesday.

That's up 6,000 on the average of 53,000 passengers for the same day on the three previous weeks.

The figures for Monday this week was 54,000 and this rose to 56,000 on Tuesday showing a trend of numbers increasing every day up to Wednesday.

