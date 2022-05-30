Varadkar warns against hotel price gouging with threat to raise VAT rate

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar bluntly warned the Irish hospitality industry that any evidence of price gouging could result in the Government opting to restore the higher rate of VAT for the sector in 2023.

The warning came as Mr Varadkar rejected suggestions that Ireland’s humanitarian response to the Ukraine war is responsible for the surge in hotel and holiday prices.

Domestic and international holidaymakers have complained over recent weeks about spiralling hotel prices.

Even the Kerry hurlers opted to travel back to Tralee on the evening of their McDonagh Cup final at Croke Park because of the shortage of affordable hotel rooms in ­Dublin.

Mr Varadkar said it was a capacity issue as the world experienced a surge in travel after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a shortage of hotels in Ireland particularly in Dublin and our cities and I don’t think the fact we are accommodating so many people from Ukraine really is the cause – it’s only about 5pc in Dublin and 9pc around the country,” he said.

“It wouldn’t be fair to put it all down to the war in Ukraine – there is a general shortage of hotel accommodation in Ireland. It wasn’t that long ago people were saying that we shouldn’t build any new hotels in Dublin – they were wrong.”

Mr Varadkar said providing extra hotel capacity was now a strategic imperative.

“It’s important that we continue to increase the supply of hotels around the country – some of it though is this pandemic phenomenon of demand snapping back.”

The Tánaiste warned the hospitality sector against overcharging after multiple complaints from domestic and overseas visitors about the scale of the recent price spiral.

One woman told how, for the cost of a three-night Dublin hotel break, she could get a five-night stay in Italy with flights and transfers.

“One thing I would say to hoteliers in the meantime is there might be a shortage of space and accommodation in your hotels but don’t engage in overcharging,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The Government took a decision not to put the 9pc VAT rate back up – when we come to look at that again next year, we don’t want to have to put it back up again, and how customers are treated will be a factor that we will take into account,” he said.

“Also bear in mind what happened 10 or 15 years ago when the Irish tourism industry got a bad reputation internationally for overcharging, a price was paid for it a few years later.

“Perhaps there are more profits to be made long-term in not having such high prices and treating people fairly.”