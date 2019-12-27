Taoiseach Leo Varadkar revealed his gym-honed physique to the nation this week as he went for a Christmas Day dip at the Forty Foot with partner Matt Barrett.

Varadkar suited and booted for races as he ditches trunks for St Stephen's Day flutter

But he was back in his usual designer suit for his other favourite Christmas tradition, indulging in a flutter at Leopardstown on St Stephen's Day.

He cut a relaxed figure as he mingled among punters, but looked momentarily confused as he made a beeline for where the ATM used to be before it was moved for the redevelopment.

"I will place a few bets but I need to find an ATM first. I try and make it to the Christmas festival every year," he said.

Asked how he enjoyed his chilly swim the previous day, his reply was succinct: "Lovely."

The annual event got off to a strong start yesterday as more than 10,000 racing aficionados snubbed the sales for a day out at the track.

Despite a gloomy start yesterday, the rain gradually eased off and the sun even made a surprise appearance.

Always a firm favourite with the youthful south Co Dublin set, there was a steady stream of teenage punters through the turnstiles from early on.

Judging by some of the fashion choices being sported by the guys in attendance, GAA star Philly McMahon and his wedding day outfit has certainly become 'style-inspo' for many.

Bare/blue ankles, loafers and cropped trousers was the clear winner for many of the boys. Meanwhile, many of the girls were far more sensible in their outfits, opting for Doc Martens, opaque tights and thick winter coats as they dressed for the unreliable weather.

Glamorous duo Jamie Maher and Lauren Russell, from Lucan, were making their races debut and had certainly made the effort to dress up. Sporting a red headpiece and a red Starla dress, Ms Russell said she was "dying for a glass of Champagne" at the track as they looked forward to the day.

This year, Leopardstown has undergoneg the first phase of an €18m redevelopment, which involved the closing down of Club 92 after 30 years. Despite it being replaced by a racing hall, the venue still remains a spiritual home for the youthful racegoers in attendance, who congregated en masse inside it as they enjoyed a tipple and caught up with pals.

On the track, the biggest upset of the day came in the feature race as Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore stole a super victory aboard Notebook in the €100,000 Racing Post Novice Steeplechase. Owned by Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House and with odds of 7/1, she was first past the post with a 1.5 length lead, with his brother Eddie on hand to accept the winning trophy with trainer Henry de Bromhead.

It was her second victory of the day, having guided Aspire Tower home to win the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle earlier on.

