Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he has accepted EU Commissioner Phil Hogan's apology but said that he needs to "account for himself and answer any questions that might arise."

Mr Varadkar said Mr Hogan told the Tanaiste, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Minister Eamon Ryan that he does not believe he has broken any laws in relation to his attendance to the Oireachtas Golf Society event.

The Tanaiste said Mr Hogan's apology is welcome but that he should "consider his position" if can not confirm that he was compliant with public health guidelines.

"Ultimately, once you're nominated to the European Commission, you're a European Commissioner, and you don't take directions from national governments, however we needed to express our view on this, and how angry we are about all of this," Mr Varadkar said.

Read More

"And once again, it's our view that an apology is welcome but he also needs to account for himself and explain and answer any questions that might arise, not just in relation to the dinner, but also in relation to his movements around Ireland when he came back into the country, and in Kildare, and to confirm that he was compliant with public health guidelines at all times.

"If he's not able to do that, and if he can't do that, well then he needs to consider his position, and that's what he said to him yesterday."

The Tanaiste said Mr Hogan accepts he "may have breached" public health advice but feels he "wouldn't be familiar" with Covid-19 regulations as he is not living in Ireland.

"He believes that he's broken no law, and that may well be the case. He does accept that he may have breached some of the government's public health guidelines," Mr Varadkar told RTÉ's This Week.

"He believes that's an honest mistake, he is not a resident in the country and wouldn't be as familiar with them as a Cabinet minister who signed off on them. "

The Tanaiste said the apology Mr Hogan issued earlier today "definitely helps" but should have come sooner, saying: "He needs to account for himself and explain his own actions."

"He's not a member of the government, he's not a member of the Oireachtas. It's not my job or the Taoiseach's job or anyone in my party's job to defend him or make explanations for him," he said.

Asked if he would ask Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, who also attended the function, to consider his position, Mr Varadkar said he can not comment.

"There is a separation at the very least between government on the one hand, and the judiciary on the other. It's a tenant of our democracy that judges don't comment on the suitability of government ministers to hold office, and we don't comment on the suitability of judges to hold office and I am going to honour that constitutional separation," he said.

The Tanaiste said the Oireachtas function has done "serious damage" to national efforts to suppress the Covid virus.

Hogan issues 'fulsome and profound apology'

Mr Hogan is digging in despite calls for him to resign but has offered a "profound apology" for attending the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

Despite the Taoiseach and Tánaiste telling him to consider his position, Mr Hogan is insisting on remaining in place saying he knows his attendance has "touched a nerve" with the public.

In a new statement, he said he wishes to "apologise fully and unreservedly" for attending the dinner event with 81 other people including Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary who has since resigned.

"I want, in particular, to apologise to the wonderful healthcare workers, who continue to put their lives on the line to combat Covid 19 and all people who have lost loved ones during this pandemic," Mr Hogan said.

"I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry, he added.

Me Hogan said he realises fully the "unnecessary stress, risk and offense" caused to the people about his attendance at such an event, at such a "difficult time for all".

I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry

"I acknowledge that the issue is far bigger than compliance with rules and regulations and adherence to legalities and procedures. All of us must display solidarity as we try to stamp out this common plague.

"I thus offer this fulsome and profound apology, at this difficult time for all people, as the world as a whole combats Covid 19," he added.

"I spoke to both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste yesterday and I have listened carefully to their views, which I respect. I have been reporting to the President of the European Commission on all these matters in recent days."

'Consider his position'

It comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Tanaiste asked EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to "consider his position" following his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

More than 80 people including the now-former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary attended the event at the Clifden Station House Hotel in Co Galway, on Wednesday.

The event was held to mark its 50th anniversary at the Station House Hotel in Co Galway on Wednesday evening, after the Government announced new restrictions on Tuesday that reduced capacity for indoor gatherings from up to 50 to six people, with the exception of weddings and cultural events where up to 50 people can attend.

In a statement to the Sunday Independent last night, a Government spokesman confirmed: "The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste did speak with the commissioner today and asked him to consider his position.

"They both believe the event should never have been held, that the commissioner's apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanation of his action."

Travel to the Netherlands

Independent.ie has also learned that in the first week of July, Mr Hogan travelled from Brussels to the Netherlands to take part in a tournament organised by the Irish Wild Geese Golf Society, which is based in the Belgian capital.

There were no travel restrictions between Belgium and the Netherlands at the time, but both countries are deemed unsafe for travel by the Irish Government.

Expand Close EU Commissioner Phil Hogan on the golf course / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp EU Commissioner Phil Hogan on the golf course

The number of new cases per 100,000 people in both countries is almost double the rate in Ireland.

On July 31, around three weeks after travelling to the Netherlands for the golf outing, Mr Hogan flew to Ireland where he was required to restrict his movements for two weeks.

The EU trade commissioner was based in a property in the K Club in Kildare but left before the county was put under lockdown.

Fine Gael Senator and Seanad Leas Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer and Dara Calleary both resigned from their positions on Friday after attending the golf dinner.

Also in attendance was Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, who has apologised for "any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines” he made by attending the dinner, saying his understanding was that it was within the Government's Covid-19 guidelines.

The Sunday Independent has revealed that senior members of the judiciary, including the Chief Justice, have misgivings about Mr Justice Woulfe's attendance at the gala dinner.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke is to speak to Mr Justice Woulfe, who was attorney general until the end of June, upon his return from holiday in the coming weeks.

Dail recalled

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan have also agreed to recall the Dail.

The Dail is now expected to sit again at the beginning of September - two weeks earlier than originally planned.

The Taniaste said today that the Dáil will reconvene to "review the school situation, and review the Covid response."

He said it is hoped Justice Minister Helen McEntee will have the legislation to give gardai more power to clamp down on events that breaching public health restrictions.

Garda probe launched into alleged Covid-19 breaches

Gardai have launched a formal investigation into the Oireachtas Golf Society function at the gala dinner attended by more than 80 current and former politicians, judges and lobbyists at the Galway hotel.

The inquiry, lead by a detective superintendent, will focus on the organising of the event rather than individual people who attended the function.

Detectives have already contacted the hotel. They will speak to the event organisers and will access CCTV footage to corroborate accounts of the night in question.

Read More

Online Editors