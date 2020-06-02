Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is confident that that the country will be able to move into the second phase of easing Covid-19 restrictions next week.

At a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Mr Varadkar said a final decision on moving into phase two of the roadmap for reopening the country will be made by Cabinet on Friday.

In a statement after the meeting, Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Martin Heydon said the Taoiseach was "confident the country would be able to move into Phase Two of the roadmap to ease restrictions in the Covid-19 battle next Monday."

The second phase will see the ban on non-essential journeys eased to allow people travel up to 20km from their homes. People, including those cocooning, will be allowed invite small groups of people into their homes.

Over 70s will also be able to visit supermarkets at set times during the day.

More people will be allowed attend funerals and small retail outlets that can adhere to social distancing guidelines will be permitted to reopen.

Sports clubs, including GAA and football teams, will be able to hold training sessions – but will still be banned from playing matches. Libraries are also scheduled to reopen.

Mr Varadkar also told his parliamentary party that a decision on the pandemic payment will be made before the end of the week.

On Government formation talks, Mr Varadkar said if he is to agree to a programme for government it must “reflect Fine Gael policies, values and be attractive to the party’s support base”.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney is understood to have told the meeting that there were a number of issues still to be resolved in the talks and said he could not guarantee that resolution can be found.

A source said it was the first time Mr Coveney did not sound optimistic about the talks and said a deal was “not a foregone conclusion”.

Mr Varadkar said the next government would have to “balance the books at some stage” while Mr Coveney said the party will not sign off on a deal that is not good for the county.

The Taoiseach also suggested he may seek to get cross party support for the appointment of 11 senators to the Seanad so legislation could be passed by the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Mr Varadkar made the suggestion in light of the Offences Against the State Act expiring at the end of the month. The legislation allows for the operation of the Special Criminal Court which judges on non-jury cases involving terrorists and gangland criminals.

There are concerns the court will not be able to operate if the legislation is not passed at the end of the month.

