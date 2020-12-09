Varadkar refuses to rule out January lockdown as he predicts 'likely' Christmas Covid spike

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar this morning confirmed the Government haven’t ruled out the possibility the country may have to face further restrictions after the Christmas period as he predicted a rise in cases of Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday “was a day of hope” as the first people on the island of Ireland received doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland and predicted we will see the end of the pandemic in 2021.

The Fine Gael leader admitted, though, it was “likely” we will see an increase in cases when people are mixing again.

“We have never ruled out the possibility that we would need to reintroduce restrictions for a short period in January,” The Tánaiste said, while speaking on Morning Ireland.

Asked if he believed there would be more restrictions or a lockdown should case numbers rise significantly, Varadkar said: "That’ll have to be decided at the time, depending on what the numbers look like."

The Tánaiste admitted there was a degree of vaccine hesitancy among some sections of the public and confirmed he had seen elements of the anti-vax movement at work. Mr Varadkar also confirmed a large part of Ireland’s vaccination strategy will be a strong communications campaign focused on getting the facts across to people.

“I always felt [from my time as a GP] that the best way to convince people to take the vaccine was to engage with them, answer their questions, and not to browbeat them or patronise them. We need to stick to the facts.

“Vaccines are safe and effective, they have eliminated polio and smallpox from Ireland. They have reduced TB, meningitis, hepatitis, diphtheria.

“Most people died during the famine of infectious diseases related to hunger but not actually from hunger itself. We have gotten a taste in 2020 of what the world looked like before vaccines. Tens of thousands of people dying, lockdowns, quarantines. Medieval things, and vaccines took us out of that,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Tánaiste said he hopes everyone will take the vaccine and that it will be offered to everyone but will not be compulsory. He added the “best estimate” was that 70pc of people will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Another positive that was achieved yesterday, according to the Tánaiste, was the UK’s confirmation that they will respect the Withdrawal Agreement and not proceed with plans that would ultimately undermine that agreement.

“We now know there will be no hard border in Ireland and there will be minimal disruption on the trade flow on the island of Ireland. We have a lot more certainty than we did yesterday.”

Mr Varadkar said the EU needed assurances from the UK on a level playing field but said the issue of sovereignty “will be a circle that’s hard to square”.

“Any set of common standards or level playing field rules will have to be ones that the UK feel aren’t being imposed on them.

“We need to know that the UK isn’t going to undercut the EU in standards. Whether it is workers’ rights, health and safety, the environment. Is Boris Johnson willing to make concessions in those areas? I think he probably is.

“I think his natural instincts are much closer to the more liberal London Mayor that he was than the more conservative Brexiteer. I think he wants Britain to be part of the world, he wants Britain to be seen as a first actor with high standards however, he will be strong on the sovereignty point,” the Tánaiste believes.

