TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar said "you have to live your life" when asked about his picnic with friends in the Phoenix Park but said that he'll "stay confined to the garden this weekend".

He added: " I don't want to give my press officer a heart attack or anything."

Photographs emerged on social media of a shirtless Mr Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett picnicking with friends in the Dublin park last Sunday.

Mr Varadkar has been living in the Steward's Lodge on the Farmleigh Estate in the Phoenix Park during the lockdown.

He was asked on FM104's Strawberry Alarmclock this morning if he would be going somewhere with less camera phones this weekend.

Mr Varadkar said: "Unfortunately there are camera phones anywhere there are people these days but that's the way it is.

"You have to live your life. And if you're afraid of photographs you'd never go out."

The Bank Holiday weekend is expected to be a scorcher with temperatures in the mid-20s.

Mr Varadkar said: "It is ok for people to enjoy the weather, to get out, get some exercise - meet some friends and family outdoors - obviously not in anything more than a group of four and to try as much as possible to keep that two metre distance."

He said: "The basic message is still stay at home but there are five exceptions and one of those is getting some exercise and getting out in the fresh air and the good weather if people can.

"Obviously wear sun screen if you're going to be out in the sun," he added.

