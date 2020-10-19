| 11.7°C Dublin

Varadkar left confused over which midnight new lockdown restrictions will take effect

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings in Dublin (PIC: JULIEN BEHAL)

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was confused as to when the country would be going into its second national lockdown at this evening’s press conference.

When asked by reporters when exactly businesses would close, he said that it would be midnight on October 21, this Wednesday.

“It’s midnight on Wednesday the 21st of October so that’s Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning… isn’t it?” he said and turned to his right, looking to the Taoiseach and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan for confirmation.

He then clarified that it would be midnight on Wednesday, going into Thursday October 22.

“So Wednesday going into Thursday? OK, I always thought that midnight was actually on the day but anyway,” he said.

“So I stand corrected.

“So not tomorrow, but the day after. Although some in practice, may do of course [close tomorrow]”.

Online Editors

