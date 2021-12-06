Varadkar insists public health officials are still free to do media interviews – as long as it’s cleared first

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has insisted that chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and other pandemic advisors can still take to the airwaves – as long as it is cleared by the Government press office first.

In what he described as “a bit of a side show”, he said the recent controversy over claims that the CMO and members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have been ‘gagged’ by a new Government policy in which they must now clear any media interviews with the Government Information Service press office is not the case.

He said the policy is to ensure that there is consistency in the message that is being given to the public in light of what he described as “a plethora of voices talking about Covid” from various bodies, including Nphet, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) and government ministers.

"I don’t feel threatened,” he told RTÉ 1’s Claire Byrne Live programme.

"It’s certainly not the case that people will be told not to go on any programme,” he said, adding that it’s “their job” for people like Dr Holohan to communicate health advice and information to the public.

“What people want is information and clear communication and that goes for politicians and ministers too,” he said.

"This is all about coordination.”

Meanwhile, he said the State will not clamp down on families who don’t follow the public health advice to limit Christmas gatherings to just five households, including the host family.

While no one in Government or public health bodies wants to encourage people to host large gatherings over the Christmas period, he said “there is a degree of flexibility”.

"We’re not saying you can’t meet up with family at Christmas,” he said, adding the advice from Nphet is simply that.

"It’s not mandatory, it’s not statutory,” he said.

He also said that the current restrictions will continue until January 9 even if the Omicron variant doesn’t turn out to be as virulent or contagious as is currently feared.

Despite the recent stabilisation in the number of people being hospitalised and/or dying from Covid-19, he said the number of daily cases of the virus is still very high, he said.



