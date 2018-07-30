Varadkar: I should have been clearer over CervicalCheck assurances

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has claimed he should have been “more clear” when promising that no other women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal would have to go to court.

Responding to criticism from Vicky Phelan today, Mr Varadkar said he was “not in hiding” but his ability to comment on ongoing cases is limited.

He said any woman has a constitutional right to proceed with a court case, regardless of meditation attempts, if she believes it is in her best interest.

The controversy is back at the top of the Government agenda after the case of Ruth Morrissey hit the headlines.

Vicky Phelan says tumours have shrunk. Photo: Fergal Phillips

The State has accepted that Ms Morrissey, who has cervical and breast cancer, should have been told about an audit of her screening tests.

But there is still a dispute over negligence in the case meaning that she has been forced to given evidence in court.

Mr Varadkar said: “I am very sorry that she has cancer. I’m very sorry for her and her family. I’m very sorry that it wasn’t picked up earlier.

“I’m very sorry that she wasn’t informed of the audit when she should have been. And I hope that the treatment she is getting is successful and will extend her life so that she can see her daughter grow up. That’s the most important.”

The Taoiseach said the Government wants “all cases settled by mediation”.

“If we can avoid a court trial that is absolutely what we want. Two cases have been settled by mediation already," he said.

He has spoken to the Attorney General about trying to resume mediation in Ms Morrissey’s case.

Earlier on RTÉ Radio, Ms Phelan, whose case brought the scandal to national attention, said the Taoiseach needs to live up to the assurances he gave the women of Ireland.

Ahead of a meeting with Mr Varadkar on Wednesday, she said that if he is not able to fulfil his promises then he should not be “in the position he’s in”.

At an event in Government Buildings today, Mr Varadkar said it is the “constitutional right of any woman to go to court if they believe that’s in their best interests”.

Ruth Morrissey outside court with her husband Paul. Both gave evidence in support of their claim against the HSE and the labs. Picture: Collins

“I should have been more clear about that back in May, acknowledging that it is a constitutional right. No government can take that away, nor would any government want to take that away,” he said.

Mr Varadkar added: “Of course, in some cases things go to court because the facts are disputed. Even in the past where we’ve had redress schemes, some cases have gone to court.

“In this [Ms Morrissey’s] case, the state has accepted its liability. As I understand there is a complication in this particular case as negligence has not yet been established in relation to the misreading of the particular smear test. “

