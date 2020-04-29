Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD speaking to media as he visited the COVID-19 Community Assessment Hub in DCU Collins Avenue. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has faced calls to lift social-distancing restrictions from Opposition leaders as the country prepares for the next phase of the lockdown.

During a teleconference call, Mr Varadkar was urged to ease rules around funerals and allow some construction workers to get back to work.

He was also asked to lift the restrictions in counties where Covid-19 infection and death rates are low.

Political leaders attending the meeting said Mr Varadkar “kept his cards close to his chest” and did not give details of the lockdown measures he is expected to announce before the bank holiday weekend.

Ahead of the meeting, the Taoiseach said he believed there were still too many deaths and new cases of the virus to consider lifting most of the restrictions.

“Maybe it will change significantly by Friday but as things stand I don’t think we’re there yet,” he added.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets tomorrow to decide whether the roadmap for lifting restrictions should begin after the weekend or in two weeks’ time.

During the teleconference with the Taoiseach, party leaders and Independent TDs said the public needed to be given a "chink of light" after six weeks of lockdown.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the Government should examine whether measures around funerals could be addressed to allow more people to attend ceremonies.

Labour leader Alan Kelly also suggested some restrictions should be lifted.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín called for small-scale construction workers such as painters and landscapers to be allowed to return to work.

Independent TD Denis Naughten also said construction work should return and also called for restrictions to be lifted in counties where there are a low numbers of cases.

In a statement released after the meeting, Mr Naughten said: “It makes no sense that parts of the country with low rates of Covid-19 infection should remain in lockdown to the same extent as areas where there is a significant problem.”

He said areas where restrictions are lifted could become a “test bed” for the future relaxation of measures in cities.

He raised the proposal directly with Mr Varadkar and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. Sources at the meeting said Mr Varadkar and Dr Holohan seemed to be open to the proposal.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said restrictions should only be eased if they are to be lifted for good.

“She said there was no point in lifting them if they were going to be brought back in a week or two,” a source said.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin raised concerns about social-distancing measures being used in meat-processing factories.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath highlighted the issue of members of the Travelling community coming to Ireland for funerals and congregating in large numbers.

Online Editors