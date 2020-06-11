Varadkar 'deeply sorry' some live in fear of domestic violence due to Covid-19 lockdown

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he's "deeply sorry" that some people are living in fear or have experienced domestic violence due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Varadkar made the remarks in the Dáil as he said he said work is being carried out to see if the country can be almost fully reopened from mid-July.

But the ban on mass-gatherings may have to stay in place.

He said that the Gardaí have charged more than 100 men with domestic abuse offences in recent weeks.

"Unfortunately for some the message of stay at home meant they could not stay safe because their homes are not safe places.

"To all those living in fear because of domestic abuse or having experienced violence I’m deeply sorry that the restrictions have made things more difficult for you," he said.

Mr Varadkar said help is available through the Gardaí, by reaching out to family and friends and with government helplines.

Earlier he said the government is carrying out "extensive work" with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on a revised phase three and four of the plan for reopening Ireland.

He suggested that the government can be almost fully opened by the middle of July instead of the middle of August as originally planned.

Mr Varadkar said: "some measures, such as public health advice and ban on mass gatherings may need to continue for some time."

He said it's still too early to assess the impact of the latest phase of reopening but the "early indications are favourable".

"As a country we're optimistic but cautious, we’re hopeful, while avoiding unnecessary risk," he said.

Mr Varadkar said the government strategy is to suppress the virus to very low levels and zero if possible by keeping the R-number (reproductive number) below one.

He said no strategy utterly insulates us from the risk of the virus re-emerging.

Mr Varadkar pointed out that a land border is shared with Northern Ireland whch has unrestricted travel access to Great Britain. And he said Ireland is deeply integrated with the European Union.

"Closing ourselves off from the rest of the world is not an option for Ireland, in the medium to long-term.

"We need to be prepared for the risk of imported cases.

"As we reopen slowly to other countries, we need a testing and tracing system capable of identifying new cases, new clusters, and a resurgence of the virus quickly."

He said such outbreaks need to be contained so there's no need to return to a national lockdown and added: "I'm confident we can do that."

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said it is "long past time to require masks in various settings".

He said: "There is no evidence of masks causing harm and mounting evidence of them preventing the spread of the virus. This is because the masks both physically limit the virus and encourage greater awareness of proper behaviour."

He said that the messaging from the Government on facial coverings "hasn't been clear enough up to now".

Online Editors