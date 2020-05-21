| 11.7°C Dublin

Varadkar back on brand with more subtle version of 'welfare cheats cheat us all' for coronavirus payment

Philip Ryan

Taoiseach warns 'enforcement' is on the way to tackle those taking advantage of system

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA) Expand

They haven't gone away you know.

If there's one thing Fine Gael can't stand, it's a welfare cheat.

They're not even massive supporters of welfare benefits for the unemployed generally.

