Varadkar back on brand with more subtle version of 'welfare cheats cheat us all' for coronavirus payment

They haven't gone away you know.

If there's one thing Fine Gael can't stand, it's a welfare cheat.

They're not even massive supporters of welfare benefits for the unemployed generally.

In 2011, at the height of the economic downturn, Leo Varadkar, while Minister for Transport, suggested cutting welfare rates by one-fifth to try to make savings during the austerity years.

He was also the Social Protection Minister who brought us the 'welfare cheats cheat us all' campaign.

But as faith would have it, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is now overseeing the biggest welfare budget in the history of the State.

As of last Monday, 585,000 people are claiming the €350-a-week Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) at a cost of more than €200m-per-week to the State.

And you can add another 467,600 workers who are in receipt of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, which sees the State pay up to 85pc of an employee's wage. That particular welfare payment has cost us almost €1bn to date.

No-one doubts that both schemes were entirely necessary in the context of shutting down the country and putting hundreds of thousands of people out of work.

However, there might be questions to answer about how much thought was put into structuring the payment, as well as the feasibility of continuing to pay it indefinitely.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said there are many minimum-wage workers earning far more over the last two months since the pandemic payment was introduced.

A Department of Business report estimates that around 200,000 people are earning more since they last reported for work due to the virus.

This wasn't what Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, was saying in April when she told RTE that "by Jove" only "some tiny amount of students" are getting "a few bob that they wouldn't have got if they were still working".

In Doherty's defence, it would have taken a lot of time, effort and money to introduce a foolproof scheme that means-tested people and ensured the payment they received matched what they earned.

However, the panic is setting in and the Fine Gael-led government are beginning to realise they signed off on a welfare package akin to the bank bailout following the financial crash.

The legalisation governing the payment is so loose that those who take advantage of the scheme will possibly evade punishment.

But Fine Gael are determined to fight back.

You will have noticed adverts on radio stations urging people to tell their local social welfare office that they have returned to work.

There is a fear that some might forget to alert authorities to the fact they returned to work and continue to receive their welfare payment.

The ads are a more subtle version of 'welfare cheats cheat us all'

Varadkar was back on brand during an interview on Newstalk this morning.

The Taoiseach said it is "not fair" and "not sustainable" that some people may be earning more from the pandemic payment than in their jobs.

He said a "bit of enforcement" will be necessary to ensure people stop receiving the payment when they are supposed to.

He is suggesting that those in receipt of the payment may be responsible for the growing cost of the scheme.

But the blame lies with the design of the payment which, in fairness, was legislated for during a global pandemic.

Unwinding the scheme is the single biggest crisis facing the next government once the virus is defeated.