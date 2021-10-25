| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Vanished without a trace: Gardaí still hunting for clues in search for Philip Cairns (13)

Dublin schoolboy Philip Cairns went missing 35 years ago - and no trace of him has ever been found Expand
The late DJ and pirate radio owner Eamon Cooke. Photo: Collins Expand

Close

Dublin schoolboy Philip Cairns went missing 35 years ago - and no trace of him has ever been found

Dublin schoolboy Philip Cairns went missing 35 years ago - and no trace of him has ever been found

The late DJ and pirate radio owner Eamon Cooke. Photo: Collins

The late DJ and pirate radio owner Eamon Cooke. Photo: Collins

/

Dublin schoolboy Philip Cairns went missing 35 years ago - and no trace of him has ever been found

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

The disappearance of 13-year-old Rathfarnham schoolboy Philip Cairns 35 years ago remains one of the most perplexing and sinister cases being investigated by gardaí.

On October 23, 1986, Philip was due to return to school after going home for his lunch but he never arrived – and he has never been seen since.

Philip lived with his family on the busy Ballyroan Road and had started first year in nearby Coláiste Éanna a few weeks earlier, having completed his primary education at the local Ballyroan Boys School.

Most Watched

Privacy