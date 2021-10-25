Vanished without a trace: Gardaí still hunting for clues in search for Philip Cairns (13)

The disappearance of 13-year-old Rathfarnham schoolboy Philip Cairns 35 years ago remains one of the most perplexing and sinister cases being investigated by gardaí.

On October 23, 1986, Philip was due to return to school after going home for his lunch but he never arrived – and he has never been seen since.

Philip lived with his family on the busy Ballyroan Road and had started first year in nearby Coláiste Éanna a few weeks earlier, having completed his primary education at the local Ballyroan Boys School.

Philip didn’t have to cross any parks or fields, or go down any laneways to get to school.

His route was lined with houses, and the paths and roads would have been populated with other schoolboys and locals. He would have been visible all the way.

Every day, Philip’s mother Alice would watch him head up the road at 1.30pm as he returned to school, but on that day she had an appointment to attend with one of Philip’s sisters, so she wasn’t in the house when Philip would have left.

The family became worried when Philip did not return home after school, and it was then discovered he had not arrived at school as planned after lunch.

Word spread quickly around the community about ‘the boy on Ballyroan’ who was missing.

Philip has been described as a kind and thoughtful child who got on well with people and liked to go fishing with his father.

He wasn’t troublesome, and lived in a very stable environment.

His character and personality was not that of a person who would run away from home.

It wasn’t long before searches started, and appeals for information, and the black and white ‘Have You Seen This Boy?’ posters – which are still vividly remembered by the people in Ballyroan and Rathfarnham – were placed in local shop windows.

The photograph of the smiling Philip had been taken at his confirmation only months before.

Searches were first carried out close to Ballyroan, but as the autumn nights drew in nothing was found and a sense of fear grew in the community.

Then, six days later, there was a huge breakthrough when Philip’s school bag was found in the laneway not far from his house.

The long narrow walled lane with its concrete path and single lamp is used by hundreds of people every day and by locals going to the shops and church on Marian Road.

In the days following Philip’s disappearance the bag had certainly not been there.

Somebody had put it there on the evening it was found, but that person has never been traced.

Today the bag remains sealed in a safe in Rathfarnham garda station in the hope that some future advances in forensic science might lead to a breakthrough.

The searches extended beyond Rathfarnham, up into the Dublin Mountains, but there was still no trace of Philip.

Information given by members of the public at the time and since was followed up by gardaí, and over the years a range of theories were put forward and ­speculated upon.

First there were rumours that centred on religion and sects. Philip was said to have been a religious boy, and his religion books were missing from his schoolbag. His geography book was missing too.

Detectives even staked out the Hellfire Club on Halloween night just over a week after he went missing, doing so because of wild rumours locally that the schoolboy was to be sacrificed at the local landmark where folklore says the devil once appeared.

The focus on religion has over the years led to speculation that priests who were subsequently found guilty of sexual abuse could be responsible.

In around 2002 it was reported that a paedophile ring might be responsible. At around the same time it was reported Philip had been sexually abused and murdered, and that his body had been dumped in a pond on the former grounds of Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham. The land had since been built on.

In 2007, the Irish Crimestoppers Trust offered a €10,000 reward for any information which could resolve the case.

There were further contacts but there was no breakthrough. In 2009 searches and digs were carried out in the Whitechurch area in Rathfarnham on foot of information supplied to gardaí, but nothing was found.

The most recent development in the case came in 2016 when a woman who was aged nine when Philip disappeared is understood to have told gardaí that former DJ and pirate radio owner Eamon Cooke, also known as the Cookie Monster, could have been involved in the boy’s disappearance. Cooke was first investigated over the sexual abuse of children in the late 1990s. News soon circulated that Cooke was under investigation and some of his victims began to come forward to gardaí.

He was convicted in 2007 of 42 counts of sexual assault against two girls he had abused in the 1970s. He received a 10-year jail sentence at the age of 70.

Unofficial garda sources have said the woman claimed she saw Philip with Cooke in his radio studio, that he knocked the boy unconscious in a row, and she fainted; when she regained consciousness she was in Cooke’s car and there was no sign of Philip.

Cooke was interviewed by gardaí on his deathbed but Philip’s disappearance remains unsolved.

Alice Cairns has previously told this paper that Philip never spoke about Cooke, and she did not think Philip had gone to the abuser’s radio ­station.

The focus remains on the schoolbag, and gardaí have said it is possible that someone under pressure or threat may have been told to put the bag in the laneway, and that with the passage of time they should feel more free to talk.

Gardaí have said that anyone who comes forward will be treated with compassion and understanding.

The extensive file on Philip is still open and active.