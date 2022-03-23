Vandals target famous Waterford GAA club

ONE of Ireland's best known GAA clubs has been targeted by vandals.

Lismore GAA Club in Waterford expressed its disappointment at two separate acts of mindless vandalism in which windows and window frames were smashed at their recently refurbished clubhouse, causing thousands of Euro worth of damage.

A Garda investigation is now underway into the incidents which are believed to have occurred on successive nights.

In a statement, the Waterford GAA club said it would prefer to focus its resources on helping local youth development rather than having to fund avoidable repairs to its premises.

"Unfortunately, we have had two acts of vandalism on our premises over Friday and Saturday night," a club official explained.

"Windows have been broken in both our clubhouse and the GAA community centre. Both incidents are now being investigated by the Gardaí.

"If anyone has seen or has any information on these incidents, please contact the Gardai in Lismore or Dungarvan or a member of our GAA committee."

"We take great pride in our facilities and have invested substantially in our facilities over the last number of years. We much prefer to continue this investment for the boys and girls of our community rather than replacing windows etc broken by vandals."

While windows and frames were smashed at the clubhouse, fortunately no damage was caused to the interior of the premises.

Lismore ranks as one of the best known GAA clubs in the south and has provided a steady pipeline of talent for Waterford senior and juvenile teams over the years. Amongst its most famous players is former Deise star Dan Shanahan.

Gardaí believe the incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning last weekend - and are studying CCTV security camera footage from around the west Waterford town in a bid to determine movements in the early hours of the morning from Friday into the early hours of Sunday morning.

One theory being examined is that the incidents may have involved a prank which went badly wrong.

Another theory is that vandals may have been attempting to access the clubhouse to search for cash or valuables.

Lismore GAA Club has been swamped with support from fellow GAA clubs in Waterford, Cork and Tipperary over the vandalism incidents.