Vandalism at 5,000-year-old cairn at Loughcrew ‘unlikely to be reparable’

It is unlikely vandalism etched into a megalithic cairn thought to be over 5000 years old can be fixed.

The scrawlings, which include “Ben was here”, appear to be etched with stone into Cairn U at Loughcrew, Co Meath, were discovered in recent days.

Anthony Murphy of Mythical Ireland, who has researched the tomb older than Newgrange’s Brú na Boinne, says the graffiti also carved over ancient drawings.

“It’s very hard to say, it looks to have been etched by a stone, stone on stone. So, I would imagine no, it can’t be repaired,” Mr Murphy told Morning Ireland.

“The stones which were scratched are part of a megalithic tomb Cairn U, which is estimated to be more than 5,000 years old.

“In one or two cases, the graffiti was actually scratched upon pre-existing megalithic art. This is precious artwork dating back more than five millennia ago”.

It would have been very difficult to go to the tomb at Loughcrew and not realise you were in a “very ancient place”, Anthony said, adding that the vandal “couldn’t plead ignorance on this one”.

“The devil and his dog knows that Loughcrew is the equivalent of Brú na Boinne [Newgrange], except for it’s estimated to be older again.

“It’s very difficult to think someone could go up there and not know the chamber they are sitting in is part of a very ancient structure.

The passage tombs or cairns contain cremated and not cremated bones and are often aligned with the sun to shine into the chambers on particular days, as is the case with Cairn U and Brú na Boinne at Newgrange.

“At the time of Samhain and Imbolc, the beginning of winter and spring, the sun rises over the Hill of Tara and shines into the chamber at Cairn U,” Anthony said, highlighting the tomb’s significance.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan condemned the vandalism of the important, ancient burial tomb.

“Our heritage sites provide important accessible spaces for the enjoyment and benefit of the public and it is shocking that anyone would think it appropriate to damage decorative stones left by our ancestors from thousands of years ago.

"I condemn such mindless vandalism at one of Ireland's most significant archaeological monuments and we will do all we can with our colleagues in the OPW to ensure that the culprits are identified and brought before the Courts," Minister Noonan said.

Online Editors